Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam's latest video post on social media, where he is seen riding a sports bike, has sparked a massive outburst among fans and trolls.

    Pakistan ka John Abraham Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam, regarded as one of the best batters in the modern era, has sparked a massive outburst on social media after he posted a video of himself enjoying a ride on his motorbike.

    "Ready, set, GO!" wrote Babar Azam in the caption of his social media post with a video of himself showing off his 'Fast and Furious' avatar. While some fans trolled the Pakistani skipper for his latest video, there were a few who raised safety concerns, especially given that the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is barely a few months away.

    Babar Azam recently signed a contract with Colombo Strikers for the upcoming Lanka Premier League and will be joined by his Pakistani teammates Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Babar Azam's latest video showcasing him riding a sports bike:

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia snt

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and company relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time watch snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG watch snt

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG - WATCH

    IPL 2023 playoff Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai Indians gets rid of Lucknow Super Giants to set up Gujarat Titans date, social media thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai gets rid of Lucknow to set up Gujarat date

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ravi Shastri wants both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Team India XI?-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ravi Shastri wants both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Team India XI?

    Recent Stories

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India AJR

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India

    Seen Apple witty The Waiting Room video WATCH gcw

    Seen Apple's witty 'The Waiting Room' video? WATCH

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes Moment; see pics here ARB

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes moment; see pics here

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia snt

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail AJR

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon