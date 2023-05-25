'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's latest video post on social media, where he is seen riding a sports bike, has sparked a massive outburst among fans and trolls.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, regarded as one of the best batters in the modern era, has sparked a massive outburst on social media after he posted a video of himself enjoying a ride on his motorbike.

"Ready, set, GO!" wrote Babar Azam in the caption of his social media post with a video of himself showing off his 'Fast and Furious' avatar. While some fans trolled the Pakistani skipper for his latest video, there were a few who raised safety concerns, especially given that the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is barely a few months away.

Babar Azam recently signed a contract with Colombo Strikers for the upcoming Lanka Premier League and will be joined by his Pakistani teammates Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Babar Azam's latest video showcasing him riding a sports bike: