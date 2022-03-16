Babar Azam fans troll Virat Kohli after Pakistan captain achieves batting record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a career-best 196 against Australia in the Karachi Test, and left behind quite a few big legends such as Don Bradman, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis in an elite list of batters.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed an impressive 196, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 104 not out to help the hosts pull off a thrilling draw against Australia in the Karachi Test on Wednesday.

With Pakistan struggling to save the second Test, their skipper led from the front to produce a fine knock that denied the visitors a potential win. The first Test also ended in a draw in Rawalpindi, while the third and final Test will start in Lahore on Monday.

When the fifth and final day started, the hosts needed to pull off a record chase of 506 runs with eight wickets in hand. The captain stool tall, bringing up his first Test century in over two years and saved his side from losing the Test with a fighting knock in the fourth innings.

Although Babar Azam missed out on a Test double-ton by four runs, he went to the top of an elusive list by breaking the record for the highest fourth-innings score by a skipper in Test cricket. He surpassed former England captain Michael Atherton's unbeaten 185 against South Africa in 1995. His score is also the highest fourth-innings individual total by a Pakistani, erasing the 171 not out Younis Khan made against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015.

Here's a look at the most runs scored in the fourth innings of a Test by a captain:

Babar Azam: 196

Michael Atherton: 185*

Bevan Congdon: 176

Donald Bradman: 173*

Ricky Ponting: 156

Graeme Smith: 154*

Brian Lara: 153*

Virat Kohli: 141

Wally Hammond: 140

Following this thrilling knock and draw, fans of the Pakistani skipper took to Twitter to troll former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has not scored an international century since India's first-ever day-night Test in November 2019.

Kohli failed to deliver with the bat in the recently concluded 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka at home, which resulted in the former captain's Test average dropping below 50 for the first time since August 2017.

Here's a look at some of the tweets Babar Azam fans posted on the micro-blogging site: