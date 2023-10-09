Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Paras Mhambrey showers praise on KL Rahul, says Good to have KL back

    Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that KL Rahul has provided stability in the Indian middle order. KL Rahul was the match-winner for India against Australia on Sunday. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: Paras Mhambrey showers praise on KL Rahul, says Good to have KL back avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    The Indian cricket team took a sigh of relief as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up in the tricky chase against Australia on Sunday. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised KL Rahul for providing stability in the current Indian ODI setup. 

    KL Rahul has indeed made a strong comeback after a long injury that saw him miss many games for India post the IPL. Even before his injury spell, KL Rahul was struggling to find form. This was also seen in the IPL 2023 season from the Lucknow Super Giants captain.

    Also Read: Old anti-India tweets haunt Pakistan World Cup presenter Zainab Abbas; leaves country over 'safety concerns'

    However, the Bengaluru-born cricketer announced himself back into the side through an incredible century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He also went on to hit two half-centuries against Australia in the three-match ODI series recently.

    KL Rahul stepped up for the team once again on Sunday after India was at 2 runs with a loss of three wickets. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 165-run partnership which saw India seal the victory. KL Rahul has given stability to the Indian team in the middle order.

    Paras Mhambrey on KL Rahul said, "We always knew what Rahul brings to the team, the quality of a batter he is, especially in the middle order. We need someone, and he is that kind of a player who plays spin well, also the fast bowlers and the seamers.

    So, in that sense, he gives you stability and confidence. And, the way he has played in the past, we definitely trusted him, and it's good to have him back." KL Rahul went on to hit an unbeaten 97 runs from 115 balls against Australia on Sunday.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 6:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands player recalls Kohli send-off that didn't age well avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands player recalls Kohli send-off that didn't age well

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss India's match against Afghanistan: BCCI

    ODI World Cup 2023: Social media goes berserk after BCCI says Shubman Gill will miss match against Afghanistan

    Old anti-India tweets haunt Pakistan World Cup presenter Zainab Abbas; leaves country over 'safety concerns' snt

    Old anti-India tweets haunt Pakistan World Cup presenter Zainab Abbas; leaves country over 'safety concerns'

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes avv

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill to miss clash against Afghanistan, confirms BCCI snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill to miss clash against Afghanistan, confirms BCCI

    Recent Stories

    BJP slams Congress resolution backing Palestine Shockingly bad Smacks of votebank politics

    'Shockingly bad... Smacks of votebank politics...' BJP on Congress resolution backing Palestine

    World Mental Health Day: 7 reasons of depression and anxiety RBA EAI

    World Mental Health Day: 7 reasons of depression and anxiety

    7 ways in which dogs communicate with humans SHG

    7 ways in which dogs communicate with humans

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when fashion model flaunted ASSETS in SIZZLING Bikinis vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when fashion model flaunted ASSETS in SIZZLING Bikinis

    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census AJR

    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon