ODI World Cup 2023: Paras Mhambrey showers praise on KL Rahul, says Good to have KL back

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that KL Rahul has provided stability in the Indian middle order. KL Rahul was the match-winner for India against Australia on Sunday .

The Indian cricket team took a sigh of relief as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up in the tricky chase against Australia on Sunday. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised KL Rahul for providing stability in the current Indian ODI setup.

KL Rahul has indeed made a strong comeback after a long injury that saw him miss many games for India post the IPL. Even before his injury spell, KL Rahul was struggling to find form. This was also seen in the IPL 2023 season from the Lucknow Super Giants captain.

However, the Bengaluru-born cricketer announced himself back into the side through an incredible century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He also went on to hit two half-centuries against Australia in the three-match ODI series recently.

KL Rahul stepped up for the team once again on Sunday after India was at 2 runs with a loss of three wickets. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 165-run partnership which saw India seal the victory. KL Rahul has given stability to the Indian team in the middle order.

Paras Mhambrey on KL Rahul said, "We always knew what Rahul brings to the team, the quality of a batter he is, especially in the middle order. We need someone, and he is that kind of a player who plays spin well, also the fast bowlers and the seamers.

So, in that sense, he gives you stability and confidence. And, the way he has played in the past, we definitely trusted him, and it's good to have him back." KL Rahul went on to hit an unbeaten 97 runs from 115 balls against Australia on Sunday.