    ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster: Rohit Sharma

    India will aim for their third title and the second at home when they begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8 in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster: Rohit Sharma
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, anticipates a fiercely competitive ODI World Cup 2023 given that "the game has become faster" in recent years. The slam-bang version of the game, Twenty-20 cricket, has had an impact on all formats, including the classic five-day matches where the hitters aren't afraid to go for their strokes right away. When they face five-time champion Australia in Chennai on October 8, India will look to win their third championship and the second at home. All nine of India's league games are played at various locations, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

    "This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before," Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

    "All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November," he added.

    After their duel with Australia, the hosts will move to Delhi for a clash against Afghanistan on October 11.

    Gearing up for India vs Pakistan

    The highly awaited match between India and Pakistan is set for October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

    Due to diplomatic friction, the two Asian neighbours no longer play each other directly; instead, they only compete against each other at ICC and ACC tournaments. The two countries' most recent encounter took place during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

    In the ODI World Cup, India and Pakistan have clashed seven times: in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

    The only time they didn't face off in a 50-over World Cup came in 2007, when both sides were eliminated from the competition in the first round.

    Other high-profile contests for India include games versus New Zealand and England on October 22 and 29, respectively, in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

    Format

    The round-robin format from the previous tournament is carried over, with a total of 45 league matches pitting every side against every other.

    The tournament's six day matches will get underway at 10:30 IST.

    All other games, including the knockout rounds, will begin at 2 p.m. IST.

    The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will take held on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and championship.

    India's last-four stage match would be held in Mumbai if they make it to the semifinals.

    India's schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

    India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai

    India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi

    India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

    India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune

    India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala

    India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow

    India vs Qualifier 2, Nov 2, Mumbai

    India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata

    India vs Qualifier 1, Nov 11, Bengaluru

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
