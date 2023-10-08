Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win

    The men in blue registered an important hard-fought victory against Australia. They had a low target of 199 runs but a poor outing from the top order resulted in a hard job for the middle order.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

    The men in blue played a tough ODI World Cup 2023 game against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At one stage, it looked like the match got slipped up away from the Indians. But a tough character ensured a crucial victory.

    Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first amidst a rough heat wave. Mitchell Marsh was out for a duck thanks to a brilliant catch from Virat Kohli. Steve Smith and David Warner put up a brilliant second-wicket partnership.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough by dismissing David Warner. Ravindra Jadeja opened up the gates by picking consecutive wickets which ensured a collapse in the Australian batting lineup. The lower order put up some runs to push the Aussies toward 199 runs in 49.3 overs. 

    The pitch played a part for the spinners due to the dry surface at the Cheapauk. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets by giving away just 28 runs in 10 overs. India had the advantage of a low target but their top order didn't turn up again. 

    Australian fast bowling lineup put up a massive performance with the new ball. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer were out for a duck. This resulted in a score of 2 runs with a loss of three wickets. It wasn't an ideal position for the Indian cricket team.

    But KL Rahul and Virat Kohli held the inning well and scripted a massive comeback. They both put up a 165-run partnership for the third wicket. Virat Kohli scored 85 runs while KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 97 runs. India won the match by six wickets. 

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia osf

    ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket David Warner surpasses 1000 runs in ODI World Cups; achieves a distinguished milestone osf

    David Warner surpasses 1000 runs in ODI World Cups; achieves a distinguished milestone

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia osf

    ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Israel had totally wrong intel; thought Hamas wanted to avoid war: Report

    Israel had totally wrong intel; thought Hamas 'wanted to avoid war'

    football Premier League 2023/24: Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted out of Declan Rice pursuit osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted out of Declan Rice pursuit

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon