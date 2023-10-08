ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win

The men in blue registered an important hard-fought victory against Australia. They had a low target of 199 runs but a poor outing from the top order resulted in a hard job for the middle order.

The men in blue played a tough ODI World Cup 2023 game against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At one stage, it looked like the match got slipped up away from the Indians. But a tough character ensured a crucial victory.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first amidst a rough heat wave. Mitchell Marsh was out for a duck thanks to a brilliant catch from Virat Kohli. Steve Smith and David Warner put up a brilliant second-wicket partnership.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough by dismissing David Warner. Ravindra Jadeja opened up the gates by picking consecutive wickets which ensured a collapse in the Australian batting lineup. The lower order put up some runs to push the Aussies toward 199 runs in 49.3 overs.

The pitch played a part for the spinners due to the dry surface at the Cheapauk. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets by giving away just 28 runs in 10 overs. India had the advantage of a low target but their top order didn't turn up again.

Australian fast bowling lineup put up a massive performance with the new ball. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer were out for a duck. This resulted in a score of 2 runs with a loss of three wickets. It wasn't an ideal position for the Indian cricket team.

But KL Rahul and Virat Kohli held the inning well and scripted a massive comeback. They both put up a 165-run partnership for the third wicket. Virat Kohli scored 85 runs while KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 97 runs. India won the match by six wickets.