    ODI World Cup 2023: India chalk off New Zealand with incredible batting, Virat Kohli achieves ultimate record

    India has gained a massive advantage in the first semi-final clash against New Zealand through its fervor batting display. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer went on to strike centuries that helped India post a big score.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    The men in blue have laid strong foundations in the first semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Indian batters have put up exceptional displays to overcome the knockout nerves in the ICC tournament. Virat Kohli was once again the show-stopper for the team. 

    Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He continued his aggressive approach in the batting and took the game away from New Zealand in the power play. Rohit Sharma's attacking prowess nullified the new ball threat from Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs from 29 balls. 

    Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten knock of 80 runs but his inning was marred with start and stop due to retired hurt. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer broke complete mayhem against New Zealand bowlers. The duo continued their fine form from the previous ODI World Cup 2023 matches.

    Virat Kohli broke the record of highest centuries in ODI cricket as he struck his 50th ODI ton. The Wankhede Stadium erupted witnessing such a great record. Shreyas Iyer scored 105 runs from just 70 balls as India posted 397 runs with a loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Tim Southee went for 100 runs in 10 overs. The men in blue outfoxed any effort from the New Zealand bowlers in the first semi-final clash today.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
