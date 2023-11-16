Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas

    South Africa is unable to get rid of the chokers tag as they are nearing another disappointing display in a crucial knockout game. Australian bowlers have ripped apart South African top order in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    The South Africans have once again found themselves at the wrong end of an important knockout game. This time in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia, the Proteas batters have put up a shocking display that has invited the Australian bowlers to the driving seat. 

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. However, it was the Aussie bowlers who took the initiative in the beginning and unfolded the in-form South African batters. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was again out for a duck as Mitchell Start dismissed him.

    Also Read: Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    South Africa lost any form of possible momentum in the power play as the batters tread ahead carefully by playing defensive cricket. Quinton de Kock was out for three runs while Rassie van der Dussen was out for 6 runs from 31 balls. The South African batter invited a lot of pressure with his slow batting.

    Aiden Markram too was not on the pitch for long as Mitchell Start dismissed him for 10 runs. By this stage, the Proteas were at 24 runs with a loss of four wickets. However, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller played sound and patient cricket and built an important partnership.

    The partnership to an extent steadied the sailing ship of the South African cricket team. Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs from 48 balls while David Miller is still batting at 52 runs from 70 balls. A lot of effort will be required from the lower order of the South African cricket team as well.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India osf

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    cricket Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium osf

    Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage osf

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing 2023 World Cup osf

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing ODI World Cup

    cricket I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf

    I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case anr

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT rkn

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India osf

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered vkp

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon