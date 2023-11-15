ODI World Cup 2023: Australia receives Glenn Maxwell boost as explosive hitter confirmed fit for semi-final

Glenn Maxwell played a lifetime knock of 201 runs against Afghanistan thus aiding in an almost impossible chase. However, he also suffered fitness issues due to the long innings played.

The Australian cricket team has received a huge boost ahead of the second semi-final clash against South Africa. Explosive batter Glenn Maxwell is confirmed fit to play on Thursday. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed the development ahead of the match at the Eden Gardens.

Glenn Maxwell came late to the party in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Australian all-rounder didn't start the tournament on stronger terms but has done exceptionally well in the recent few weeks. His best ODI career inning came against Afghanistan where he went on to score an unbeaten 201 runs from 148 balls.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa looks to rid of 'chokers tag', Aussies in red hot form for the biggest clash

This inning came amidst Afghanistan's bowling domination against the Australian batting lineup. Australia had a poor start and they were on the cusp of losing the chase until Glenn Maxwell showcased his batting prowess. However, after the match, Glenn Maxwell also suffered fitness issues.

Pat Cummins said, "Glenn Maxwell is all clear. He is all good. He was a little bit sore yesterday. We get scans a lot of the time just to make sure that if there is something, we know what we're dealing with and fortunately it came back all okay. So he's fine. We will announce our XI at the toss tomorrow."

Australian captain Pat Cummins also clarified on the ongoing pitch controversy. Many fans and cricket fans believe the BCCI and the ICC have unfairly engaged in the swap of pitches. However, other captains have exercised full faith in the independent ICC pitch curator panel.

Pat Cummins said, "Obviously the ICC has an independent pitch curator who manages that. I'm sure they are all over making sure it's fair to both teams. So far in this tournament that we've played on, I haven't seen any issue."