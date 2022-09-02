'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

Iconic Indian cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli is set to open his next chain of resto-bar under the 'One8' brand in a part of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Mumbai, Gouri Kunj.

The Instagram bio of the former Team India captain's chain of restaurants called 'One8 Commune' (named after his jersey number "18") now reads, "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon." Besides Kohli's hometown Delhi, the chain has resto-bars in Pune and Kolkata.

Earlier, a restaurant named 'B Mumbai' operated in the same Juhu space. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a notice over some development against regulations, which made headlines a few years ago. By tearing down a portion, the restaurant owners resolved the issue. Virat Kohli's lease is for five years, and the restaurant is set for a grand opening anytime soon.

'Gouri Kunj' is where the illustrious singer Kishore Kumar once told an interviewer that he had given names to the trees. His son, Amit Kumar, resides in this place, along with other family members.

"We have leased out the space to Virat for five years," Amit Kumar was quoted as saying by ETimes. The singer also added that the conversation about the same began when Leena Chandavarkar's son Sumeet met Kohli a few months ago, and the idea of the Indian batter leasing the place came up.

The iconic batter is currently in the UAE, where he would hope to smash some big scores for the Men in Blue, ending his prolonged patch of poor form. In addition to the hospitality industry, Kohli has business interests in clothes, fragrances, and shoes under the "One8" brand. Additionally, the former Indian skipper has a stake in 'Wrogn', a clothing and accessory company continually expanding its product line.

Kohli has admitted to being a fan of 'Chole Bhature', but the cricketer follows a strict diet and exercise routine, making him one of the fittest athletes in the country. In addition to sports-related goods, he also endorses healthy items.

