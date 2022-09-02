Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Iconic Indian cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli is set to open his next chain of resto-bar under the 'One8' brand in a part of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Mumbai, Gouri Kunj.

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has leased a portion of 'Gouri Kunj', a bungalow owned by the family of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Juhu, for his next restaurant.

    The Instagram bio of the former Team India captain's chain of restaurants called 'One8 Commune' (named after his jersey number "18") now reads, "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon." Besides Kohli's hometown Delhi, the chain has resto-bars in Pune and Kolkata.

    Also read: Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

    Earlier, a restaurant named 'B Mumbai' operated in the same Juhu space. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a notice over some development against regulations, which made headlines a few years ago. By tearing down a portion, the restaurant owners resolved the issue. Virat Kohli's lease is for five years, and the restaurant is set for a grand opening anytime soon.

    'Gouri Kunj' is where the illustrious singer Kishore Kumar once told an interviewer that he had given names to the trees. His son, Amit Kumar, resides in this place, along with other family members.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    "We have leased out the space to Virat for five years," Amit Kumar was quoted as saying by ETimes. The singer also added that the conversation about the same began when Leena Chandavarkar's son Sumeet met Kohli a few months ago, and the idea of the Indian batter leasing the place came up.

    The iconic batter is currently in the UAE, where he would hope to smash some big scores for the Men in Blue, ending his prolonged patch of poor form. In addition to the hospitality industry, Kohli has business interests in clothes, fragrances, and shoes under the "One8" brand. Additionally, the former Indian skipper has a stake in 'Wrogn', a clothing and accessory company continually expanding its product line.

    Also read: 'Hope that we see Virat Kohli back at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup' - Ricky Ponting

    Kohli has admitted to being a fan of 'Chole Bhature', but the cricketer follows a strict diet and exercise routine, making him one of the fittest athletes in the country. In addition to sports-related goods, he also endorses healthy items.

    Meanwhile, here's a look at what fans of Virat Kohli and 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' singer had to say about the opening of a new restaurat at the iconic location:

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joe Root finally opens up about England Test captaincy stint; says it sucked the life of me-ayh

    Joe Root finally opens up about England's Test captaincy stint; says 'it sucked the life of me'

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Sehwag, Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: I am flexible to bat at any number - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'I am flexible to bat at any number' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts snt

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

    Hope that we see Virat Kohli back at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Hope that we see Virat Kohli back at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup' - Ricky Ponting

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts drb

    Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced Know how to register documents required gcw

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced; Know how to register, documents required

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but India's answer to obstacles: PM Narendra Modi

    Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls AJR

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak set to become UK PM gcw

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak, set to become UK PM

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon