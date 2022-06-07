Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    Naman Ojha's father is allegedly linked to the 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case. In connection to the same, he was arrested on Monday.

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Betul, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the former Indian cricketer Naman Ojha's father on Monday concerning a case of alleged embezzlement of funds in the Betul district in 2013. VK Ojha was the manager of the Bank of Maharashtra's Jaulkheda branch in Betul in 2013. In 2014, the police in the Multai town area registered a case of alleged embezzlement of about ₹1.25 crore. VK was absconding until he was arrested on Monday. Officials also added that the other suspects related to the case had already been arrested before. After arrest, VK was presented before a local court on the same day, following which he was sent to police custody for a day. He is being currently questioned.

    On June 19, 2014, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by the then bank manager, Ritesh Chaturvedi. It was about the alleged transfer of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan amount, for which 34 fake accounts were opened at the branch. Police have confirmed that the amount was later withdrawn.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals - A look at the stars from Day 1

    "The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections: 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (forged documentation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy)," a police official told PTI.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
