MS Dhoni signs 42 endorsement deals in 6 months & surpasses Bollywood stars; CHECK details, net worth & more

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has signed 42 brand endorsement deals in just 6 months, surpassing Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and thereby showcasing his brand value.

Dhoni has surpassed Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan (41 brand deals) and Shahrukh Khan (34 brand deals). He has signed major brand deals with Citroën, Garuda Aerospace, Mastercard, and EMotoRad. He also has high-profile endorsements with Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, PepsiCo's Lay's, Gulf Oil, Orient Electric, and Explosive Whey. Dhoni's estimated net worth is Rs 1,040 crore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an undeniable force in cricket. 'Captain Cool' has led India to victory in both the T20 and 50-over World Cups. Even after retiring from international cricket, 'Thala' Dhoni continues to shine in the IPL and has become a beloved figure in Tamil Nadu and all over India.

Despite his age, Dhoni's brand value remains undiminished, as evidenced by his impressive 42 brand endorsements in the first 6 months of 2024. According to a recent report by TAM Media Research, Dhoni has signed these deals, including a recent one with Eurogrip Tyres.