Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

Nathan Lyon and captain Pat Cummins guided Australia to a series-clinching victory by 115 runs in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. With this win, the visiting Aussies sealed a 1-0 series win after the Rawalpindi and Karachi Tests ended in a draw.

The victory is a historic occasion for Australian cricket as it is only the third time they have won a Test series on Pakistan soil in nine attempts.

Spinner Lyon completed a five-wicket haul as he ran through the Pakistani top and bottom order, while captain Cummins contributed with the key wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam and last man Naseem Shah to help his side clinch a series on Pakistani soil after 24 long years.

Australia Test series wins in Pakistan:

2-0 in 1959/60 (Richie Benaud as skipper)

1-0 in 1998/99 (Mark Taylor as skipper)

1-0 in 2021/22 (Pat Cummins as skipper)

The series win is also Australia's first series win on Asian soil in 11 years. Their last Test series win in the subcontinent came against Sri Lanka in 2011.

Jubilant crowds of Pakistani cricket lovers have flocked to stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore throughout the series in full support of both Pakistan and Australia, undeterred by the presence of heavy security.

Set a challenging 351-run target in the final test, Pakistan were bowled out for 235, with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 70 and skipper Babar Azam 55.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, spinner Nathan Lyon finishing with 5-83 in an excellent show of spin bowling while skipper Pat Cummins took 3-21.

Following this historic win, cricketing legends, pundits and fans took to Twitter to congratulate Pat Cummins and Co. Here's a look at what some of them had to say: