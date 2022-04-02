Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Joss the Boss' trends after RR's Buttler smashes first century of IPL 2022 against MI

    With this century, Buttler became only the third England player to score two hundred in the cash-rich T20 tournament. Kevin Pietersen and Jonny Bairstow are the remaining two English players to have an IPL century under their belt.

    Joss the Boss trends after RR's Buttler smashes first century of IPL 2022 against MI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler notched up the first century of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday as he smashed 100 in just 66 balls against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.

    The Englishman was in brilliant touch as he hammered 11 fours and five maximums before falling for a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. Buttler's ton, along with cameos from captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, helped the Rajasthan Royals post a massive total of 193 for the loss of eight wickets.

    With his splendid ton, Buttler has also got hold of the Orange Cap with 135 runs in the first two IPL games. He had scored 35 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his last match.

    Buttler's first century came in last year's IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he slammed a magnificent 124 off just 64 deliveries at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The RR star batter is now a part of the elite list of overseas batters to score two or more centuries in the IPL.

    Overseas batsman with 2 (or) more centuries in IPL:

    Chris Gayle

    Adam Gilchrist

    David Warner

    Shane Watson

    AB de Villiers

    Brendon McCullum

    Ben Stokes

    Hashim Amla

    Jos Buttler*

    "Obviously a great feeling and nice to contribute. I'm a bit nervous as it is hard to tell if it is a good score or not with the short boundary on one side. Mumbai always attack me with Bumrah, he's one of the best bowlers in the world, and I find him hard to attack," said Buttler in the innings break.

    "I got frustrated towards the end as I slowed down. I couldn't get the ball away as I would have liked, and that's why I feel we could have got a few more. But we would have taken 194 at the start," he added.

    Following this magnificent innings, Rajasthan Royals fans took to Twitter to express joy, with several netizens asking, 'How's the Joss' in an apparent reference to the famous Vicky Kaushal 'How's the Josh' dialogue in the movie Uri. There were all those who applauded 'Joss the Boss' for this terrific knock. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
