'Joss the Boss' trends after RR's Buttler smashes first century of IPL 2022 against MI

With this century, Buttler became only the third England player to score two hundred in the cash-rich T20 tournament. Kevin Pietersen and Jonny Bairstow are the remaining two English players to have an IPL century under their belt.

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler notched up the first century of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday as he smashed 100 in just 66 balls against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Englishman was in brilliant touch as he hammered 11 fours and five maximums before falling for a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. Buttler's ton, along with cameos from captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, helped the Rajasthan Royals post a massive total of 193 for the loss of eight wickets.

With his splendid ton, Buttler has also got hold of the Orange Cap with 135 runs in the first two IPL games. He had scored 35 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his last match.

Buttler's first century came in last year's IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he slammed a magnificent 124 off just 64 deliveries at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The RR star batter is now a part of the elite list of overseas batters to score two or more centuries in the IPL.

Overseas batsman with 2 (or) more centuries in IPL:

Chris Gayle

Adam Gilchrist

David Warner

Shane Watson

AB de Villiers

Brendon McCullum

Ben Stokes

Hashim Amla

Jos Buttler*

"Obviously a great feeling and nice to contribute. I'm a bit nervous as it is hard to tell if it is a good score or not with the short boundary on one side. Mumbai always attack me with Bumrah, he's one of the best bowlers in the world, and I find him hard to attack," said Buttler in the innings break.

"I got frustrated towards the end as I slowed down. I couldn't get the ball away as I would have liked, and that's why I feel we could have got a few more. But we would have taken 194 at the start," he added.

Following this magnificent innings, Rajasthan Royals fans took to Twitter to express joy, with several netizens asking, 'How's the Joss' in an apparent reference to the famous Vicky Kaushal 'How's the Josh' dialogue in the movie Uri. There were all those who applauded 'Joss the Boss' for this terrific knock. Here's a look at some of the reactions: