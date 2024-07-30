IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

In an upcoming meeting of the IPL Governing Council with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai, there is a possibility of reaching a consensus to increase the team purse to Rs 120 crore.

In an upcoming meeting of the IPL Governing Council with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai, there is a possibility of reaching a consensus to increase the team purse to Rs 120 crore. This would also include allowances for up to six player retentions, along with 'Right To Match' (RTM) options.

With a major auction set for later this year, the meeting will focus on finalizing modalities, covering five key points. Although the BCCI will not immediately announce the new rules and regulations for team building, they will consider feedback from the franchise owners.

According to PTI sources, all franchises agree that the current team purse of Rs 100 crore should be raised by at least 20 to 25 percent.

"I think that (increase of purse) is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120 crore to 125 crore will be a fair deal. Most franchises would agree to it," a senior official of one of the IPL franchises was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The major challenge lies in player retention, where reaching a consensus may be difficult due to varying needs among teams. One prominent franchise has proposed allowing up to eight retentions, including 'Right To Match' (RTM) options, but this suggestion is unlikely to gain broad support.

Currently, the IPL permits four player retentions per year, with three being Indian players and one international. Most teams are advocating for an increase in retention limits to between five and six players.

"Obviously, continuity and maintaining a core is very important going forward. May be allow six (retentions) including a couple of RTM cards with at least one uncapped player being kept in the mix. But there could be some debate over the number of overseas retentions. There are teams like Delhi Capitals (Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head), who would want more than one overseas retention," an IPL source told the news agency.

Another potential point of contention is the 'Impact Player' rule. While India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have voiced concerns about how the rule could impact the development of all-rounders, franchises generally favor having 12 players available in a match.

The BCCI has a responsibility to protect all-rounders, who are becoming increasingly rare due to this rule. However, franchises like the Chennai Super Kings argue that the 'Impact Player' rule allows key players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni to extend their careers. Without this rule, Dhoni, who currently bats at No. 8, would struggle to fit into the team alongside Shivam Dube without compromising the bowling balance.

Additionally, there will be discussions on IPL Gaming Rights and revenue sharing from the IPL's Central Merchandising pool.

Latest Videos