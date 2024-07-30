Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report

    In an upcoming meeting of the IPL Governing Council with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai, there is a possibility of reaching a consensus to increase the team purse to Rs 120 crore.

    IPL teams' purse could increase up to Rs 120 crore, 6 player retentions likely: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 9:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

    In an upcoming meeting of the IPL Governing Council with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai, there is a possibility of reaching a consensus to increase the team purse to Rs 120 crore. This would also include allowances for up to six player retentions, along with 'Right To Match' (RTM) options.

    With a major auction set for later this year, the meeting will focus on finalizing modalities, covering five key points. Although the BCCI will not immediately announce the new rules and regulations for team building, they will consider feedback from the franchise owners.

    According to PTI sources, all franchises agree that the current team purse of Rs 100 crore should be raised by at least 20 to 25 percent.

    "I think that (increase of purse) is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120 crore to 125 crore will be a fair deal. Most franchises would agree to it," a senior official of one of the IPL franchises was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

    The major challenge lies in player retention, where reaching a consensus may be difficult due to varying needs among teams. One prominent franchise has proposed allowing up to eight retentions, including 'Right To Match' (RTM) options, but this suggestion is unlikely to gain broad support.

    Currently, the IPL permits four player retentions per year, with three being Indian players and one international. Most teams are advocating for an increase in retention limits to between five and six players.

    "Obviously, continuity and maintaining a core is very important going forward. May be allow six (retentions) including a couple of RTM cards with at least one uncapped player being kept in the mix. But there could be some debate over the number of overseas retentions. There are teams like Delhi Capitals (Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head), who would want more than one overseas retention," an IPL source told the news agency.

    Another potential point of contention is the 'Impact Player' rule. While India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have voiced concerns about how the rule could impact the development of all-rounders, franchises generally favor having 12 players available in a match.

    The BCCI has a responsibility to protect all-rounders, who are becoming increasingly rare due to this rule. However, franchises like the Chennai Super Kings argue that the 'Impact Player' rule allows key players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni to extend their careers. Without this rule, Dhoni, who currently bats at No. 8, would struggle to fit into the team alongside Shivam Dube without compromising the bowling balance.

    Additionally, there will be discussions on IPL Gaming Rights and revenue sharing from the IPL's Central Merchandising pool.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report snt

    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC snt

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    Players will fight toot & nail Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028 snt

    'Players will fight toot & nail': Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028

    Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to clinch maiden Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 watch winning moment snt

    Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to clinch maiden Women’s T20 Asia Cup; WATCH winning moment

    IND vs SL T20I Thought I was hallucinating Fans go berserk over Sri Lankan bowler Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous bowling snt

    'Thought I was hallucinating': Fans go berserk over Sri Lankan bowler Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous bowling

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget AJR

    '26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget

    Bengaluru dog meat row Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police vkp

    Bengaluru dog meat row: Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police

    PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon