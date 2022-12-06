IPL: 'You can get knocked down, but you've to get up again' - Mumbai Indians boss Mark Boucher

IPL: Mumbai Indians would be beginning a new reign under new head coach Mark Boucher. While he feels that the last two seasons have been a learning curve for MI, it's about time it gets back up.

Record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians' (MI) new head coach, Mark Boucher, on Tuesday, said that the upcoming season of the IPL will centre around lifting the team and getting back to the standards that are expected of it from its fans. With just over two weeks left for the IPL 2023 auction, a rebuilding process is already underway in the MI camp, and Boucher said one of the core areas he wants to build ahead of the next season is MI's never-give-up attitude.

"We've spoken about it. Sometimes it's not bad to go through a time when you may not win a lot. I think the lessons that we've learned are important. We've sat down and spoken about the lessons, which is the most important thing. You can get knocked down, but you've got to get up again, and for me, this year is about the getting-up stage, and there won't be any complacency," said Boucher in a video shared by MI on social media.

Boucher added that Mumbai would benefit from the home advantage with fans at the Wankhede Stadium. He feels that the fans will have a significant role in MI's campaign for the 2023 season. Boucher said about the fans' part, "The fan base of Mumbai Indians is very important. If we get our fans behind us, it will be a plus to play against any team here in our hometown city. We are looking forward to seeing some good support."

One of the advantages that Boucher will have is the experience of many senior players in his squad and coaching team. It isn't a stretch to say that a never-give-up attitude is embedded in the MI's system, and Boucher said the focus would be on tapping into that again to get the team back on track.

"I'm sure many of the guys are looking forward to getting Mumbai Indians back to where they should be, and that's at the top of the table. We've got to play some good cricket and respect other opposition, which we will do. But, we've got to try and look after ourselves and make sure that everyone is pulling in the right direction to try and get us back to the top again, and that's my job as a coach, to try and get them into that sort of space," concluded Boucher, as MI is now gearing up for the auction, which will take place later this month.