Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL: 'You can get knocked down, but you've to get up again' - Mumbai Indians boss Mark Boucher

    IPL: Mumbai Indians would be beginning a new reign under new head coach Mark Boucher. While he feels that the last two seasons have been a learning curve for MI, it's about time it gets back up.

    IPL Indian Premier League: You can get knocked down, but you have to get up again - Mumbai Indians MI boss Mark Boucher-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    Record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians' (MI) new head coach, Mark Boucher, on Tuesday, said that the upcoming season of the IPL will centre around lifting the team and getting back to the standards that are expected of it from its fans. With just over two weeks left for the IPL 2023 auction, a rebuilding process is already underway in the MI camp, and Boucher said one of the core areas he wants to build ahead of the next season is MI's never-give-up attitude. 

    "We've spoken about it. Sometimes it's not bad to go through a time when you may not win a lot. I think the lessons that we've learned are important. We've sat down and spoken about the lessons, which is the most important thing. You can get knocked down, but you've got to get up again, and for me, this year is about the getting-up stage, and there won't be any complacency," said Boucher in a video shared by MI on social media.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

    Boucher added that Mumbai would benefit from the home advantage with fans at the Wankhede Stadium. He feels that the fans will have a significant role in MI's campaign for the 2023 season. Boucher said about the fans' part, "The fan base of Mumbai Indians is very important. If we get our fans behind us, it will be a plus to play against any team here in our hometown city. We are looking forward to seeing some good support." 

    One of the advantages that Boucher will have is the experience of many senior players in his squad and coaching team. It isn't a stretch to say that a never-give-up attitude is embedded in the MI's system, and Boucher said the focus would be on tapping into that again to get the team back on track.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 AUCTION - 991 PLAYERS REGISTER, 714 INDIANS, 21 PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST BASE PRICE

    "I'm sure many of the guys are looking forward to getting Mumbai Indians back to where they should be, and that's at the top of the table. We've got to play some good cricket and respect other opposition, which we will do. But, we've got to try and look after ourselves and make sure that everyone is pulling in the right direction to try and get us back to the top again, and that's my job as a coach, to try and get them into that sort of space," concluded Boucher, as MI is now gearing up for the auction, which will take place later this month.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Natasa Stankovic workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya wife-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic's workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya's wife

    Ramesh Powar transferred to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed India womens team batting coach-ayh

    Ramesh Powar transferred to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed India women's team batting coach

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Female umpires to break new ground as on-field officials-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Female umpires to break new ground as on-field officials

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests

    PAK vs ENG 2022: 'Didn't get the pitch I wanted', says Babar Azam after Rawalpindi Test defeat snt

    PAK vs ENG 2022: 'Didn't get the pitch I wanted', says Babar Azam after Rawalpindi Test defeat

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    football Virgil Van Dijk insists Netherlands wary of more than just Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Van Dijk insists Netherlands wary of more than just Messi ahead of Argentina clash at World Cup 2022

    Kolkata police summons BJP leader Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark - adt

    Kolkata police summons BJP leader Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark

    Natasa Stankovic workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya wife-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic's workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya's wife

    Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' gains the top spot in most-liked Hindi TV Reality Shows of the week vma

    Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' gains the top spot in most-liked Hindi TV Reality Shows of the week

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon