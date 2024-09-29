IPL 2025: Overseas players face 2-year ban for withdrawing after auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a new rule that will see overseas players banned for two years if they pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought at the auction. The decision was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday.

Bengaluru: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that overseas players who pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought at the auction will be banned for two years. The decision was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

There have been instances of overseas players pulling out of the tournament citing personal reasons after being bought for a low price at the auction. The BCCI has taken this decision to curb this practice.

The BCCI has also made it mandatory for overseas players to register for the mega auction. Players who do not register for the mega auction will be barred from the next year's auction process as well, the BCCI clarified.

BCCI Annual Meeting in Bengaluru Today

Bengaluru: The 93rd Annual General Meeting of the BCCI will be held on Sunday at a five-star hotel here. A total of 18 issues will be discussed, including the selection of members to represent the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, sources said.

However, the agenda does not include discussion on who should be elected to the post of BCCI secretary, which will be vacated by Jay Shah, sources said. So far, Jay Shah has been representing the BCCI in ICC meetings. Now that he has been elected as the ICC chairman, a new person has to be elected. BCCI president Roger Binny is likely to be given the responsibility.

