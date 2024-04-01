Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    The fervor surrounding cricket legend MS Dhoni was palpable during the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, as ground staff rushed to capture a moment with the former Indian captain. 

    The fervor surrounding cricket legend MS Dhoni was palpable during the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, as ground staff rushed to capture a moment with the former Indian captain. The scene unfolded as Dhoni, renowned for his leadership and iconic contributions to the sport, attracted a swarm of enthusiastic ground staff eager to seize the opportunity for a photograph.

    The ensuing video capturing this moment quickly gained traction online, swiftly going viral across various social media platforms. Dhoni's enduring popularity and the overwhelming admiration from fans and staff alike reflect his enduring influence and status as one of cricket's most revered figures.

    Meanwhile, following the game Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming praised Dhoni for his exceptional game awareness, evident in his impressive performance with the bat during his first appearance this IPL season.

    CSK narrowly avoided a larger defeat margin in their first loss of the season thanks to Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls at number eight. His impactful cameo against the Delhi Capitals featured a powerful six over extra-cover and a one-handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over. Despite being 42 years old and having undergone knee surgery last year, Dhoni showcased his prowess on the field.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    "It was beautiful wasn't it. He has been playing incredibly well pre-season. He is coming back from quite a serious injury. His batting has been superb. it gave us a positive vibe towards the end of a tough day. To get within 20 (runs of the target) run rate wise is important and he knows that. The way he played was spectacular," said the former New Zealand captain at the post match press conference on Sunday.

    On the first loss of the season, Fleming added, "The result today is a fair reflection of the team's play tonight. We were a little bit off tonight, we were slow at start in the first six overs of each innings. We gave away too many runs in the first six when we bowled. When we batted, they were very good, created pressure and used the conditions very well. The little cameos from David Warner and Rishabh Pant pushed them to a very good score (191/5)."

