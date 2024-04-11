Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Shabash DK, dimaag main WC chal raha hai': MI star Rohit Sharma's banter caught on stump mic (WATCH)

    During the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, Mumbai Indians' former skipper Rohit Sharma, known for his stump-mic banter, found himself in the spotlight once more.

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

    During the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, Mumbai Indians' former skipper Rohit Sharma, known for his stump-mic banter, found himself in the spotlight once more. This time, it was Dinesh Karthik's aggressive batting in the death overs that caught Rohit's attention. While fielding at first slip, Rohit couldn't resist teasing the RCB batter, adding a touch of humor to the intense contest.

    Also read: IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Fans at Wankhede chant 'Kohli ko bowling do', Virat's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    "World Cup ke selection ke liye push karna hai isko. Shabash DK. Dimag main chal raha hai iske World Cup. World Cup chal raha hai, World Cup," Rohit was heard saying referring to his remark to the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be held in USA and West Indies.

    Dinesh Karthik's explosive innings of 53 not out off just 23 balls proved to be exactly what Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed in the closing stages of their innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Karthik's presence at the crease, witnessing the onslaught alongside his teammates, culminated in a spectacular finish as RCB posted a solid 196/8 against Mumbai Indians.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Goosebumps moment at Wankhede as fans sing 'Vande Mataram' during MI vs RCB clash (WATCH)

    With a flourish, he dispatched Akash Madhwal for two sixes and a four in consecutive deliveries during the final over, adding 19 crucial runs to RCB's total. Karthik's half-century came off a mere 22 balls, adorned with five boundaries and four towering sixes, showcasing his adeptness in the role of a finisher. Despite falling just short of the coveted 200-run mark, Karthik's contribution proved instrumental in bolstering RCB's total.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
