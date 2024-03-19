Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH)

    As the excitement builds for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis took a moment to reflect on his journey as a leader, drawing inspiration from two iconic figures of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    With IPL 2024 just around the corner, fans are eagerly preparing for the season's inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Friday. As defending champions, CSK holds a significant advantage, particularly since the match will be played on their home turf, making them clear favorites for the opener.

    Fans anticipate Faf du Plessis' return to Chennai as RCB skipper. Prior to leading RCB, the South African played a crucial role for CSK under MS Dhoni's leadership since 2012. Despite being released by CSK ahead of the 2022 mega auction, du Plessis was recruited by RCB, who later appointed him as skipper following Virat Kohli's resignation from the role.

    Also read: IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend

    Hailing Dhoni's impact on his career, Du Plessis called him the 'greatest ever captain'. Speaking to Star Sports, he said, "He (Dhoni) is the greatest ever captain, and I am very lucky that I have spent some time with him over the years. I think that's probably the biggest thing in my career, shaped me from a leadership perspective, were my years at Chennai, just observing MS and Stephen Fleming. As a young leader, it was special to my growth."

    "As a leader that I am today. So I'm very grateful for MS and everything about his leadership because it really shaped me. When I see him, it's like a big brother that you see, you want to beat him but you don't really want to beat him because there's so much respect for that," the South African added.

    Also read: IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma is going to have...' - Hardik Pandya breaks his silence on taking over as MI captain

    "But obviously when you get on the field, it's such a great match, the RCB-Chennai match, it goes back so much with the two icons, or two of the three icons of Indian cricket. I think the reason why Chennai is so loved and followed is MS Dhoni and the reason why RCB is so loved and passionate is because of Virat Kohli so it's special for me to have had time with both of them so I'm very lucky," he added.

    Du Plessis played a pivotal role in CSK's title triumph in 2021, amassing 633 runs throughout the season. He aims to replicate his stellar performance for RCB in the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls osf

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls

    cricket Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour osf

    Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour

    cricket PSL 2024: Imad Wasim sparks backlash for smoking during final (WATCH) osf

    PSL 2024: Imad Wasim sparks backlash for smoking during final (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend vkp

    IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend

    cricket IPL 2024: Good news for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul declared fit for upcoming season - Report osf

    IPL 2024: Good news for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul declared fit for upcoming season - Report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling rkn

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls osf

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls

    Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM, resigns from party membership vkp

    BREAKING: Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM, resigns from party membership

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH

    Who is Vinay Kumar, the next ambassador of India to Russia? anr

    Who is Vinay Kumar, the next ambassador of India to Russia?

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon