    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video

    Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli thrilled spectators at the Chepauk Stadium with his lively dance moves during the mid-innings break of the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

    Following RCB's posting of 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs, boosted by remarkable unbeaten innings from Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 off 26 balls), Virat was seen dancing to the rhythm of the Tamil hit "Appadi Podu".

    Returning to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus for paternity leave, during which he missed India's 4-1 Test series triumph over England, Virat commenced his innings cautiously.

    He managed to accumulate 21 runs off 20 deliveries, including a six off spinner Maheesh Theekshana, before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

    Mustafizur's impressive figures of 4-29 laid the groundwork for defending champions Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket victory.

    At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, hosts CSK successfully limited RCB to 173/6, a target their batsmen comfortably chased down in just 18.4 overs.

    Shivam Dube, contributing with 34 runs, partnered with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 25, to form an unbeaten partnership of 66 runs, steering the team to victory.

    The 17th edition of the highly anticipated league commenced with a dazzling ceremony featuring performances by Bollywood luminaries, including India's Oscar-winning composer ARhman.

