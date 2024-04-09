IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja crowned 'Cricket Thalapathy' of CSK; fans divided over 'Sir' title preference

Ravindra Jadeja led the CSK bowling attack with impressive figures of 3 for 18, playing a pivotal role in restricting KKR to a below-par total of 137 for 9 in their IPL 2024 clash on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his prowess in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday in the IPL 2024, delivering a stellar three-wicket performance that set the stage for CSK's triumph. Notably, his spell not only marked his return to bowling form but also earned him a cherished title — the 'Cricket Thalapathy' of CSK.

Jadeja led the CSK bowling attack with impressive figures of 3 for 18, playing a pivotal role in restricting KKR to a below-par total of 137 for 9. CSK then comfortably chased down the target in 17.4 overs, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory.

Awarded the 'Player of the Match,' Jadeja was asked during the post-match presentation if he too had been bestowed with a title by the CSK franchise and fans, akin to MS Dhoni, affectionately known as 'Thala,' and Suresh Raina, referred to as the 'Chinna Thala.'

During the post-match presentation at Chepauk, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle inquired if Jadeja had been conferred a title by the franchise and CSK fans, akin to MS Dhoni's moniker 'Thala' and former Chennai batter Suresh Raina's designation as 'Chinna Thala,' with suggestions circulating to dub Jadeja as the 'Cricket Thalapathy.'

"My title hasn't yet been verified, hopefully they'll give me one," Jadeja said on a lighter note. But CSK didn't take time to respond to the request.

A few minutes later, a post popped on the CSK social media accounts: “Verified as Cricket Thalapathy,” it read, referring to Jadeja.

Speaking about his bowling performance, Jadeja expressed, "I always enjoy my bowling on this track (Chennai). I was hoping the ball grips a little and if you bowl in the right areas, it helps you. For visiting teams, it takes time to settle in and plan."

