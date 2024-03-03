Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant plays game of 'Goli' with neighbourhood kids; WATCH viral video

    In a delightful video posted on Instagram, Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant is seen engaging in a game of "Golli" with children in his neighbourhood.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals' skipper, Rishabh Pant, on Sunday shared a heartwarming glimpse into his downtime activities ahead of the IPL 2024 season. In a delightful video posted on Instagram, Pant is seen engaging in a game of "Golli" with children in his neighbourhood. The joyous occasion appears spontaneous and filled with genuine camaraderie as Pant joins the youngsters in the simple yet cherished game.

    His caption, "After ages, quite random in the neighborhood," reflects the refreshing spontaneity of the moment, offering a glimpse into the human side of the cricketing superstar. Amidst the high stakes and intense competition of professional cricket, Pant's gesture serves as a reminder of the importance of playfulness, community, and relishing the simple pleasures of life.

    With a mere 19 days left until the commencement of the Indian Premier League 2024, Star Sports, meanwhile, unveiled their promotional video for the tournament, featuring prominent players such as KL Rahul, skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant, captain of the Delhi Capitals, newly appointed Mumbai Indians leader Hardik Pandya, and the returning head of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer.

    The captivating video kicks off with Rishabh Pant donning the attire of a Punjabi man, witnessing the iconic moment when MS Dhoni hoisted Ravindra Jadeja after clinching victory in the IPL 2023. Pant, who missed out on the previous season due to injuries, is depicted shedding tears while watching the emotional scene unfold. The spotlight then shifts to Shreyas Iyer, dressed as a 'Bangali Babu', adding a touch of cultural flair to the promo.

    After witnessing Rinku Singh's remarkable feat of hitting five sixes on television, the KKR captain was spotted dancing atop a table while adorned in a dhoti. Subsequently, he shared a sweet moment, gently placing a treat in the mouth of an elderly individual. The focus then transitioned towards KL Rahul, depicted as a studious figure deeply engrossed in his studies yet keeping a vigilant eye on the game. In a whimsical portrayal, the LSG skipper was portrayed as a fervent Royal Challengers Bangalore supporter, registering protest after a contentious decision went against the team.

    As the video drew to a close, Hardik Pandya made his appearance in a corporate ensemble. Engaged in a meeting with Japanese delegates, Pandya found himself grappling with the intricacies of eating with chopsticks. However, the mood swiftly transformed as Pandya initiated a spirited round of Dandiya with his international counterparts. Against the backdrop of Mumbai Indians securing their fifth IPL title, Pandya's infectious energy prompted the Japanese delegates to join in the dance, bringing a lively conclusion to the promotional clip.

    The screen displayed 'Tata IPL Gazab, Rang Dikhega Ajab' as the video neared its conclusion. Notably, the forthcoming edition of the lucrative tournament is scheduled to commence on March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On Day 2, Punjab Kings will clash with Delhi Capitals, while Kolkata Knight Riders will go head-to-head with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Day 3 will witness Rajasthan Royals facing off against Lucknow Super Giants, while Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in what promises to be an exhilarating start to the competition.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
