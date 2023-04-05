Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Buoyed by huge win against SRH, Rajasthan Royals ready for Punjab Kings challenge

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals bested its opener against SunRisers Hyderabad. It would aim to carry the same momentum against Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday in Match 7 of the competition.

    IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS preview: Buoyed by huge win against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals ready for Punjab Kings challenge
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) side in a 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

    The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), which last year's runners-up outsmarted in every aspect of the game on Sunday. With Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashing half-centuries against SRH, the Royals' dominance with the bat was there for all to see. At the same time, its bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2/21), were more than a handful for SRH.

    But, with PBKS also indicating its immense firepower with both the bat and the ball in their seven-run DLS win against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali, the match on Wednesday promises to give the spectators in Guwahati good value for money. With RR playing two of its 'home' matches in the North-Eastern city, a winning performance from Samson's side will build its brand value in Guwahati and expand its fan base in the region, which has seen precious little IPL action over the years.

    The depth of the Royals' batting is such that it can withstand any bowling attack. If young Yashasvi's 37-ball 54 at the top showed how quickly he has matured as an opener, Buttler is carrying on from where he had left off in the previous season, smashing a 22-ball 54.

    The only weak link seemed to be its middle, where Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were dismissed cheaply before West Indian Shimron Hetmyer took the team beyond the 200-run mark. With a bowling line-up boasting of one of the premier pacers in the world in Boult, along with two Indian stalwarts in Chahal and R Ashwin, the Royals can soften up the most stubborn batting sides. And PBKS knows it has an uphill task when the two teams clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

    While the experience of top-order India batter Shikhar Dhawan will come in handy along with the bowling prowess of young left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh, the team would be eagerly awaiting the return of England power-hitter Liam Livingstone, who missed the opener against KKR after not getting the fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The batter had suffered a knee injury in December last. The English pair of Livingstone and pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran -- the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at ₹18.50 crore -- could be PBKS' trump card this season, along with the lanky left-arm quick Arshdeep.

    Squads:
    RR:     Sanju Samson (c & wk), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav and Adam Zampa.
    PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza and Atharva Taide.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 5, 2023 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Guwahati
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    (With inputs from PTI)

