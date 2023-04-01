IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch, more

IPL 2023: Match 2 will witness Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali on Saturday. With both teams eyeing a winning start amid injuries, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch and more.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is already underway, with Match 2 set to take place between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Both sides struggle with injury problems, which levels the playing field in getting off to a winning start. On the same note, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, Impact Players, result prediction, where to watch live streaming and other match details.

Probable XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, JM Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. IP: Nathan Ellis.

KKR: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav. IP: David Wiese and Tim Southee.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Rana and Venkatesh

Dhawan and Iyer will give an explosive start as openers, with Rana firing at number three.

Wicketkeepers: Rajapaksa and Gurbaz

Both men have been terrific with the bat of late for their nations, especially the former, hard to be ignored here.

All-rounders: Russell (c), Curran (vc) and Narine

Russell and Narine are no-brainers here, given their ability to impact across departments, especially the former. At the same time, the latter is more impactful with his mystery spins, whereas Curran will be rock-solid with his pace bowling.

Bowlers: Arshdeep, Southee and Thakur

We are moving in with an all-out pace and seam attack considering the swinging conditions in Mohali, as all the above three pacers will be forces to be reckoned with, given their subtle form of late.

Match details

Date and day: April 1, 2023 (Saturday)

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

Prediction: PBKS wins with a tide better side