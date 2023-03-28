Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success

    "Man management is important because at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket," new Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Nitish Rana said in a press conference in Kolkata.

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

    Newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana on Tuesday said he is up for the responsibility given to him and would bank on man management to deliver results for the side in the upcoming IPL.

    "Man management is important because at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket," Nitish said in a press conference in Kolkata.

    "I have been playing the leadership role for the last 2-3 years, it's just that I got the captaincy tag but it's nothing new to me. I like to take responsibility and, hopefully, I will be able to deliver. There is responsibility and I like to take responsibility. I don't like to follow anyone. I want to lead the side my way and take the team forward," he added.

    KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit is ready for the new season and is optimistic about his team's chance in the upcoming IPL.

    "Obviously this is a different challenge because you have renowned international players to work with, I always like challenge, so let's see how it goes," he said.

    Asked about the newly-introduced 'Impact Rule', he said, "Obviously we have been working on it and it's challenging for coaches and captains. But we are very much prepared for this."

    Talking about Rana, who has been entrusted with captaincy duties this season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to a back problem.

    Pandit said, "He has been with KKR for so may years. He has been playing domestic cricket for so may years. There is a saying that all boxes need to be ticked and he has done that. So, he has been given the responsibility. It was a collective decision, which came out of confidence."

    Rana, on his part said that time will tell about his captaincy qualities. "Everybody has a different style of captaincy. There is something to learn from everyone, but my style you will have to wait and see and talk about it," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title snt

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title?

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon

    Good news for cricket fans in Noida! 35,000 seater international stadium to come up soon snt

    Good news for cricket fans in Noida! 35,000 seater international stadium to come up soon

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback snt

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title snt

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title?

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon

    25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police AJR

    25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police

    Centre cancel licences of 18 pharma firms for manufacturing spurious drugs AJR

    Centre cancel licences of 18 pharma firms for manufacturing spurious drugs

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon