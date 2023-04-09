IPL 2023: 'Told him to play to his strengths' - CSK skipper MS Dhoni on Ajinkya Rahane's heroics against MI

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on a splendid show against former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI), as the former hammered the latter by seven wickets in Match 12 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Visiting opener Ajinkya Rahane exploited his domestic home conditions with a knock of 61, which CSK captain MS Dhoni highly appreciated, and here's how the skipper backed him.

Rahane didn't start in the first two games, but food poisoning to Moeen Ali gave him a chance, and he grabbed it marvellously with a 27-ball-61. "Me and Jinks [Rahane's nickname in the cricket fraternity] spoke at the start of the season, and I told him to play to his strengths and use his ability to manipulate the fields," stated Dhoni.

"I told him to go and enjoy, don't take the stress, and we'll back you. He batted well and was not happy with how he got out. That says it all. Every game is important. You look at the problems in front of you and take it one step at a time, not look at the league table for now," Dhoni added.

Wanted to maintain my shape, says Rahane

Rahane, on his part, said that despite not getting a chance in the first two games, he was always mentally prepared. "I had an excellent domestic season. I try to maintain my shape. The focus is on timing. It is all about you having to feel that you are playing a match. IPL is a long tournament; you never know when you will get an opportunity. I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. The important thing about Mahi bhai and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone. Mahi bhai told me to prepare well," he disclosed.

(With inputs from PTI)