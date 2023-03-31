Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Sandeep Warrier as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah

    Sandeep Warrier, right arm fast bowler will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kickoff, five-time champions Mumbai Indians announced the signing of right-arm fast bowler Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah.

    Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit, having played over 200 games with 69 of them in the T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats.

    Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team's first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be hoping that Jofra Archer hits top form in the absence of Bumrah as the Mumbai Indians aim to turn things around after a horrendous last season.

    MI endured an inexplicably poor IPL 2022, finishing last with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 games. Indeed, it was the worst performance by Mumbai Indians, who finished last, for the first time across all 15 editions.

    Mumbai's poor show coincided with their captain's worst season as well. Never before in history of IPL had Rohit Sharma finished a season without a fifty, and in IPL 2022, MI's run-machine at the top recorded his lowest numbers since the competition began: a mere 268 runs at a forgettable average of 19.14. 

    The masterful Bumrah, who saved some blushes with the ball for Mumbai Indians with 15 wickets in 14 outings, will miss IPL 2023 after undergoing back surgery. Bumrah's absence, despite the availability of the menacing Jofra Archer, cannot be filled. 

    MI will also be without Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, who has had hamstring surgery and will miss the entire IPL since he is out of action for a few months. 

    Mumbai was without any frontline spinner last season, and the void was certainly felt, which could again be a concern given that the most noticeable name in the roster for this year is veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who last played an IPL game two years ago for Chennai Super Kings.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
