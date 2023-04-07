Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool

    Mumbai Indians have indeed been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

    However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK. 

    "This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games, Moeen told the media in Mumbai during CSK's training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Moeen backed CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

    "I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on. He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay," Moeen said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
