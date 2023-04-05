IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Should Shaw, Sarfaraz be blamed for Delhi's failure against Gujarat? Agarkar comments

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals has lost its opening two meetings, while it yielded to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, DC bowling coach Ajit Agrkar feels that blaming Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan for their batting struggles against pacers is unjustified.

The struggles of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan against top-quality pace attack have been the talking point in Delhi Capitals' crushing defeats so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Still, DC bowling coach Ajit Agarkar finds it unfair to single out any player when the failure has been "collective".

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat DC by 50 runs in its first game before defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday comfortably romped home by six wickets with 11 balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In both encounters, the two Mumbaikars, prolific batters domestically, struggled against Mark Wood, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph, who can bowl at 145-plus clicks, get movement and bounce at a reasonable speed.

"I mean, they [Shaw and Sarfaraz] have got runs against fast bowling. I don't think we batted well, so why point out one or two guys," Agarkar said. For Agarkar, the entire top order needs to step up. "None of our top-order players got going in both the games. We haven't had big runs at the top, which some other teams have," he felt.

After being in a tangle against a short ball by Wood in the first game, Sarfaraz was hit on the head by Alzarri and umpires called for a concussion check as he struggled to get to 30 off 33 balls. "No point picking individuals, collectively we haven't been good on both nights, and we need to improve as we play against some good teams. So, a lot of credit to Gujarat, but we need to bat collectively as a unit to get results," he reasoned.

Asked if the problem is because of the standard of bowling these two face at the domestic level with an average speed of 130 to 132 kmph, Agarkar reminded that Shaw has a Test hundred on debut. "We are talking about Prithvi Shaw, who has got a Test hundred on debut. He is not playing IPL for the first time. So again, why to pick on people?" he wondered.

"When you lose, it's not because of one or two people. You have to accept collective effort hasn't been good tonight [Tuesday], and you have to accept it. We have got the personnel to do it. We need to apply ourselves better," Agarkar continued. He insisted that Sarfaraz's runs in domestic cricket cannot be viewed in isolation.

"We are talking about two people who have got heaps of runs. Undoubtedly, it's a different standard when you play domestic cricket and then come to IPL. But because you have scored many runs [domestically] and have done that before. It's all about adjustments," explained Agarkar.

Both have played multiple editions of IPL and even got runs. "Not like they are playing IPL for the first time. Then you could ask the question [of not measuring up]. They have done it before, and they will get it right. At the moment, we haven't, but they will improve," Agarkar concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)