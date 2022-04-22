Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    With three wins from 6 matches, Delhi Capitals sit at the 6th spot in the points table. A win over RR will see them replace the Sanju Samson-led side at the 3rd spot in the points table.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    In a massive blow to the Delhi Capitals, head coach Ricky Ponting's services will be missed for their IPL 2022 fixture against Rajasthan Royals on Friday after it was announced that a member of the legendary Australian's family has tested positive for Covid-19. The players and their families are staying in the same hotel.

    The DC head coach tested negative for the Covid-19 infection twice but has been isolated from the rest of the squad for the next five days. The Delhi franchise has a star-studded coaching staff, and Ponting's absence might not impact them much.

    "A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

    "He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario. The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery."

    DC has been hit by seven COVID-19 cases so far. Hours before their fixture against Punjab Kings, Tim Seifert tested positive for the infection. Mitchell Marsh, who made his DC debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, tested positive a few days before Seifert.

    DC's physio Patrick Farhart, Chetan Kumar, Abhijit Salvi and Akash Mane are other members of the backroom staff who have tested positive for Covid-19. The number of cases has had no impact on fixtures so far, and the tournament is being conducted smoothly.

