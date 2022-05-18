IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has impressed one and all in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Nicknamed 'Jammu Express', the young sensation has been pegged as a future prospect for Team India and has been backed by several big names in the world of cricket to make his international debut.

Umran Malik clocked 157 kph in the last over of SRH's clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and now holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery of the 15th edition of the T20 league. The premier pacer of the Orange Army also bagged three crucial wickets in Hyderabad's thrilling 3-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Praising Umran Malik's rapid rise in the cricketing world, the legendary Australian fast bowler lauded the SRH pacer for pushing the speed gun's needle up to the 160 kph mark.

"For me, it is all about the approach. When you look at an airplane take off, what do you see first and foremost. It is the approach, the build up of speed and then it takes off. That is what makes a good fast bowler. The approach, you see him about 35m away from the batter. He gets going, pumps the arms and legs, runs in like a sprinter and then delivers that ball at a fearful pace. That is what I love about him," Lee said in his YouTube channel.

Though the Aussie is yet to meet the SRH speedster in person, Lee is of the opinion that Umran Malik must have been a fast runner at school. However, the legend has one piece of advice for the youngster as he continues to enjoy the latter's show in the IPL 2022.

"Yes, he has been expensive in a few matches, but he is only 22 years of age. So I am not worried about that. My advice to Umran right now is to just run in and bowl as fast as you can. Yes, the action is perfect, I wouldn't change it. It think he has got some more speed up his sleeve. One thing you cannot take away from this young fellow is his raw pace. People die to bowl over 140kph, this guy does it easily. If I were to meet Umran, what would I tell him? I would just tell him to keep doing what he does. Enjoy bowling fast. You can see the look on his face, the passion and the raw love he has for bowling fast," Lee added.

Umran Malik has bagged 21 wickets in 13 matches for the 2016 champions this season. The 'Jammu Express' is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 and has so far taken 23 wickets from 16 matches in his much-promising IPL career. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last year.