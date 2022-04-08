Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five-time winners Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League that is being held in Maharashtra this year.

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps
    Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to open their win account in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is held in Maharashtra this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Rohit Sharma-led side has featured in three games in the 15th edition of the T20 league so far and has suffered shocking defeats. 

    Barring Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling attack has been a letdown so far as no one else has posed serious threats to batters of the opposition team. Mumbai's batting line-up has delivered in all the matches, but the bowlers have not been up to the mark, and hence it is high time that MI take necessary measures to keep hopes of clinching their sixth title alive.

    Even as the team gears up to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their fourth match in Pune on Saturday, the MI players were involved in a photo shoot during which Bumrah mocks Ishan Kishan as the sensational wicketkeeping-batter tries to show off his biceps.

    In a video shared by the franchise's official Twitter handle on Friday, Ishan spoke to the cameraperson and said, "Nahi Nahi! Muscle isko bolte hai ye dekh," to which Bumrah replied, "Isko fat bolte hai beta. Hath main bhi fat hota hai."

    Ishan Kishan, signed for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore in the mega auction, has been impressive with the bat and has already scored two half-centuries. After three matches, Mumbai is in the second last position in the points table and will need a massive turnaround to reach the play-offs.

