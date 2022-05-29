IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans face off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Final. Here is the perfect Fantasy XI, along with the Probable XI and other match details.

The stage is set for the Grand Finale, as new side Gujarat Titans (GT) is up against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final. It happens at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with over 1,00,000 capacity crowd expected to grace the occasion. While GT is playing the final on its debut season, RR will be playing it for the first time since winning it during the inaugural edition in IPL 2008. Ahead of the same, we predict and present the perfect Fantasy XI for the match, along with the ideal Probable XI and other match details.

Batters - Shubman Gill, David Miller and Devdutt Padikkal

Gill will dominate as an opener, while Padikkal has been steady at number four, whereas Miller is killing it as a finisher.

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c) and Sanju Samson

Buttler is a no-brainer here to start as an opener, thanks to his lethal form, making him the skipper, while Samson will be dominant at number three as usual.

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin

Pandya has been outstanding all across, especially with the bat and can go frenzy with his attacks, while Ashwin is always reliable with his off-spins and will also prove to be handy with the bat if needed.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc) and Prasidh Krishna

Rashid and Chahal are must-haves for their impactful leg-spins, while the latter's effectiveness makes him Buttler's deputy. On the other hand, Sami and Krishna are ruling with their pace and will prove vital on the unpredictable Ahmedabad track.

Probable XI

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal.

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match details

Date and day: May 29, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 8 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: GT wins with a far better consistency