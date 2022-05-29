Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    On Sunday, Gujarat Titans face off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Final. Here is the perfect Fantasy XI, along with the Probable XI and other match details.

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat Titans-Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Ahmedabad, First Published May 29, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    The stage is set for the Grand Finale, as new side Gujarat Titans (GT) is up against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final. It happens at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with over 1,00,000 capacity crowd expected to grace the occasion. While GT is playing the final on its debut season, RR will be playing it for the first time since winning it during the inaugural edition in IPL 2008. Ahead of the same, we predict and present the perfect Fantasy XI for the match, along with the ideal Probable XI and other match details.

    Batters - Shubman Gill, David Miller and Devdutt Padikkal
    Gill will dominate as an opener, while Padikkal has been steady at number four, whereas Miller is killing it as a finisher.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

    Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c) and Sanju Samson
    Buttler is a no-brainer here to start as an opener, thanks to his lethal form, making him the skipper, while Samson will be dominant at number three as usual.

    All-rounders - Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin
    Pandya has been outstanding all across, especially with the bat and can go frenzy with his attacks, while Ashwin is always reliable with his off-spins and will also prove to be handy with the bat if needed.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "

    Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc) and Prasidh Krishna
    Rashid and Chahal are must-haves for their impactful leg-spins, while the latter's effectiveness makes him Buttler's deputy. On the other hand, Sami and Krishna are ruling with their pace and will prove vital on the unpredictable Ahmedabad track.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal.
    RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 FINAL - 'HARDIK PANDYA IS PREPARED TO TAKE THE FIGHT ON' - GT TEAM DIRECTOR VIKRAM SOLANKI

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 29, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 8 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins with a far better consistency

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: GT Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: GT's Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler classy ton puts Rajasthan in final against Bangalore; fans pumped-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore against Rajasthan, netizens acclaim-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore, netizens acclaim

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2) Indian Premier League RR vs RCB Rajasthan-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction Tips Probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant name could be etched in history of cricket; here is how-ayh

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant's name could be etched in history of cricket; here's how

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian suffered major 'Oops Moment'; she had a nip-slip in a SEXY bra RBA

    Kim Kardashian suffered major 'Oops Moment'; she had a nip-slip in a SEXY bra

    football Im a winner Real Madrid's Courtois slams critics after Champions League final heroics against liverpool snt

    'I'm a winner': Real Madrid's Courtois slams critics after Champions League final heroics

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Hardik Pandya is prepared to take the fight on - GT Gujarat Titans Team Director Vikram Solanki-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: 'Hardik Pandya is prepared to take the fight on' - GT Team Director Vikram Solanki

    Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, who pays the highest taxpayers of Bollywood? Read this RBA

    Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, who pays the highest taxpayers of Bollywood? Read this

    Govt withdraws advisory asking people to avoid sharing Aadhaar

    Aadhaar advisory: Govt says context may be misinterpreted, withdraws it

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon