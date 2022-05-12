Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK unfollows Jadeja on Instagram; CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours

    Former CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining games of the IPL 2022 season following a rib injury.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published May 12, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive social media outrage, reports suggest all is not well between Chennai Super Kings and its former skipper Ravindra Jadeja after the franchise unfollowed the veteran all-rounder on Instagram. This move comes a day after the CSK icon was ruled out of the remaining games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season following a rib injury.

    From being appointed as the Yellow Army's captain just days before the start of the 15th edition of the T20 league to getting replaced by veteran skipper MS Dhoni, it has been a roller-coaster ride for Jadeja with CSK this season. The fact that he is now out for the remainder of the season due to a rib injury, is also a development that seems to be fishy.

    On top of that, CSK's official Instagram handle unfollowing Jadeja is bound to unnerve fans of the franchise, especially in the middle of a disastrous season that the team is enduring. These strained dynamics have caught the attention of several fans, who took to Twitter to share their views on the latest development. 

    Ever since the captaincy saga, which saw a change in guard from Jadeja back to MS Dhoni, rumours of a rift have been floating. In fact, a report in the Indian Express stated that the veteran all-rounder was displeased with the change in captaincy. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan rubbished the talk while also confirming that Jadeja will remain with the Yellow Army beyond this season as well.

    “Social media, I absolutely do not follow anything. I have no knowledge of what is going on there. What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware of. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always,” he said.

    Kasi said that the player has been ruled out of the season following medical advice after he had injured his rib against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    “Jaddu had an injury during the game against RCB and after that, he didn’t play the game against Delhi Capitals. On medical advice, it has been decided that he cannot participate further in this IPL and he is heading back home. He has been released,” he revealed.

    Without Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings' chances of playoffs qualification will be hit further. The Yellow Army is presently at the 9th spot in the IPL 2022 points table and even victories in the remaining three games wouldn't guarantee them playoff progression.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
