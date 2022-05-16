'Get well soon': Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour

KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the IPL 2022 season and India’s upcoming England tour following a serious Grade 3 hamstring injury.

Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Ajinkya Rahane will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a Grade 3 hamstring injury.

The injury will also force the star batter from contention for selection for the upcoming tour of England for the fifth Test that would be played in June-July.

Team India will leave for England on June 16, while the selections will take place shortly.

The 33-year-old is said to have suffered the injury during KKR's 54-run win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

According to reports, Rahane will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and require rehab, which may need more than four weeks.

The Kolkata franchise bought Rahane at his base price of Rs. 1 crore in February's IPL 2022 mega auction. In the season opener, the top-order batter slammed 44(34) against Chennai Super Kings.

Overall, Rahane could amass only 133 runs in seven matches at 19.00 (SR 103.91). He scored a 24-ball 28 in the last game against SRH.

