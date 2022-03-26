IPL 2022: Yuvraj warns KKR's Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet

Sheldon Jackson is playing his first game for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. However, he was wicketkeeping without his helmet, leading to a warning from Yuvraj Singh.

In the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is up against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, CSK was batting first. However, KKR's wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson caught Yuvraj Singh's attention.

Jackson happened to be keeping without his helmet, even while he was keeping up close to the stumps. While he looked dangerously close at times, Yuvraj took to his Twitter to warn him and advised him to wear his helmet. "Dear #SheldonJackson, please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time. Be safe !!! And all the best," he wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, Jackson also grabbed the attention of former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar through his lightning-fast stumping. In the eighth over, to everyone's delight, he stumped Robin Uthappa (28) off leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, reminding all of the legendary former CSK skipper MS Dhoni. On the same note, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27's speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning-fast!! ⚡️"