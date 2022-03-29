IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted

It was one-sided domination from former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). In Match 5 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), it handed a heavy 61-run defeat to fellow former champion SunRiders Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As a result, fans went to Twitter to express their emotions.

Winning the toss, RR was invited to bat first. However, it led to a strong start from openers Jos Buttler (35) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20), putting on 58 before the latter fell to pacer Romario Shepherd in the seventh. While the former departed to pacer Umran Malik 17 runs later in the ninth, skipper Sanju Samson (55) and Devdutt Padikkal (41) contributed to a 73-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was cleaned up by Malik in the 15th, followed by the former, 15 runs later in the 17th, after scoring his 16th IPL half-century.

In came Shimron Hetmyer (32) and Riyan Parag (12), as the former indulged in some power hitting to take RR past the 200-run mark. Both fell in the final over, as RR posted a monumental total of 210/6. For SRH, pacers Malik and T Natarajan claimed a couple each, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical.

In reply, SRH was off to a horrendous start, losing three wickets within the fifth over of the powerplay, with just nine runs on the board. It could manage just 14 runs during the PP, which was its joint-lowest score in the tournament. By the 11th over, it was reduced to 37/5, with the spinners wreaking havoc.

The pair of Aiden Markram (55*) and Romario Shepherd (24) put on 41 for the sixth wicket before the latter was bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 16th. Thereon, Markram and Washington Sundar (40) yielded some powerful strokes that resulted in 55 runs for the seventh wicket, while pacer Trent Boult dismissed the latter in the 19th. At this time, Markram brought up his maiden IPL 50, but the damage was done a long time back, as SRH finished on 149/7, losing by 61 runs, while Chahal claimed a three-for, whereas off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical.

Brief scores: RR 210/6 (Buttler-35, Samson- 55, Padikkal- 41, Hetmyer- 32; Malik- 2/39) defeated SRH 149/7 (Markram- 57, Sundar- 40; Chahal- 3/22) by 61 runs.