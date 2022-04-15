IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

On Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a seven-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram's brilliant knock of 71 got the job done, as Twitter lauded him.

It was a rough outing for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 25 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, KKR suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Meanwhile, Twitter lauded SRH's Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram (68*).

Winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson invited KKR to bat, as it was off to a troubled start, losing three by the fifth over of the powerplay, with 31 runs on the board. Nevertheless, skipper Shreyas Iyer (28) and Nitish Rana (54) put on 39 for the fourth wicket before pacer Umran Malik cleaned up the former in the tenth. However, it was followed by a 33-run partnership between Rana and Sheldon Jackson (7).

Jackson fell to Malik in the 13th, at 103, while another 39-run stand ensued between Rana and Andre Russell (49*), as KKR was recovering from its early jolts. While the former fell to pacer T Natarajan in the 18th after hitting his 14th IPL half-century, the latter gave some late fireworks to steer KKR to a competitive total of 175/8. For SRH, Natarajan claimed three, while pacer Marco Jansen was decently economical.

In reply, SRH lost its openers by the sixth over of the PP, at 39. However, it didn't panic, as Tripathi and Markram (68*) added 94 for the third wicket to keep SRH well within the chase, while the dew did not make it easy for the KKR bowlers to bowl. In the 15th, Tripathi was eventually dismissed by pacer Russell.

Nevertheless, it was too late, as Markram took charge to finish things off, as SRH won by seven wickets, with 13 balls to spare. For KKR, Russell claimed a couple, while mystery spinner Sunil Narine was the most economical.

Brief scores: KKR 175/8 (Rana- 54, Russell- 49; Natarajan- 3/37) lost to SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Tripathi- 71, Markram- 68; Russell- 2/20) by seven wickets.