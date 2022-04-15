Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    On Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a seven-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram's brilliant knock of 71 got the job done, as Twitter lauded him.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

    It was a rough outing for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 25 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, KKR suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Meanwhile, Twitter lauded SRH's Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram (68*).

    Winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson invited KKR to bat, as it was off to a troubled start, losing three by the fifth over of the powerplay, with 31 runs on the board. Nevertheless, skipper Shreyas Iyer (28) and Nitish Rana (54) put on 39 for the fourth wicket before pacer Umran Malik cleaned up the former in the tenth. However, it was followed by a 33-run partnership between Rana and Sheldon Jackson (7).

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - SRH vs KKR (Match 25)

    Jackson fell to Malik in the 13th, at 103, while another 39-run stand ensued between Rana and Andre Russell (49*), as KKR was recovering from its early jolts. While the former fell to pacer T Natarajan in the 18th after hitting his 14th IPL half-century, the latter gave some late fireworks to steer KKR to a competitive total of 175/8. For SRH, Natarajan claimed three, while pacer Marco Jansen was decently economical.

    In reply, SRH lost its openers by the sixth over of the PP, at 39. However, it didn't panic, as Tripathi and Markram (68*) added 94 for the third wicket to keep SRH well within the chase, while the dew did not make it easy for the KKR bowlers to bowl. In the 15th, Tripathi was eventually dismissed by pacer Russell.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Nevertheless, it was too late, as Markram took charge to finish things off, as SRH won by seven wickets, with 13 balls to spare. For KKR, Russell claimed a couple, while mystery spinner Sunil Narine was the most economical.
    Brief scores: KKR 175/8 (Rana- 54, Russell- 49; Natarajan- 3/37) lost to SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Tripathi- 71, Markram- 68; Russell- 2/20) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him-ayh

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR hyderabad-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR, Match Prediction: Dominant Kolkata aims for success against a spirited Hyderabad

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR snt

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on 'cloud 9' after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him

    Recent Stories

    Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter-ayh

    Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world-dnm

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must-dnm

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must

    Juice them away for glowing skin: Elixirs to drink for a healthy, rejuvenating skin-dnm

    Juice them away for glowing skin: Elixirs to drink for a healthy, rejuvenating skin

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon