IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Gujarat pulls off last-ball thriller against Hyderabad, Twitter goes crazy

It was another thriller, as new team Gujarat Titans (GT) pulled off a last-ball finish against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, GT narrowly pulled off a five-win win. As GT reclaimed the top spot, Twitter went crazy with reactions.

Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya asked SRH to bat as it started shakily, losing a couple of wickets for 44 by the fifth over of the powerplay. However, opener Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) put up 96 runs for the third wicket to keep the SRH innings strong. After the former slammed his second IPL half-century, he was bowled up by pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 16th, while the latter scored his third IPL 50 before being knocked over by seamer Mohammed Shami in the subsequent over at 147.

Thereon, SRH went quickly down to 162/6 before Shashank Singh (25*) and Marco Jansen (8) played some big shots towards the closing stages of the innings to allow the side to finish at an honourable total of 195/6. For GT, Shami claimed three wickets, while pacer Yash Dayal was the most economical. In reply, GT started strongly, with openers Wriddhiman Saha (68) and Shubman Gill (22) putting on 69 before pacer Umran Malik cleaned up the latter in the eighth, while Pandya (10) fell 16 runs later, in the tenth, to the same man.

Thereon, Saha and David Miller (17) added 37 more for the third wicket, while the former scored his ninth IPL half-century before being bowled up by Malik again at 122. While it was struggling at 140/5 by the 16th over, Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31) pulled it off thereon. With 22 needed off the last over, the latter hit the winning six off the final ball to help GT pull it off by five wickets.

It was the second-highest run scored while chasing in the final over of an IPL match to date. For SRH, Malik was the star, claiming all the five wickets, whereas he was also laboriously economical. He was also the third IPL bowler to have bowled four batters in a game and the first to take the opening five wickets in an innings.

Brief scores: SRH 195/6 (Abhishek- 65, Markram- 56; Shami- 3/39) lost to GT 199/5 (Saha- 68, Tewatia- 40*, Rashid- 31; Malik- 5/25).