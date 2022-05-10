IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

It has not been an impressive outing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Although it is placed fifth in the points table and remains in playoffs contention, it is in a tight race with seven other teams. As it prepares to take on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 58 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, assistant coach Shane Watson has spoken about the biggest challenge faced by DC in IPL 2022.

Ahead of the match, Watson told DC that consistency has been the biggest issue with DC more than the execution. "Our biggest challenge this season has been our execution. We have executed our plans in all three departments at times, but we've not been able to be consistent. The players have been working hard to find a way to be consistent, and hopefully, we can execute our plans over the last three games," he said.

"Our last match against CSK certainly wasn't our best game. CSK batted incredibly well to be able to get the total that they did. We were a little bit off with our execution with the ball. And, we just had one of those days with the bat when things didn't go our way," added Watson.

Speaking about the upcoming game against RR, Watson considered that RR will be a tough opponent since it is playing some uniform cricket. "The Rajasthan Royals have been playing well and they have been consistent throughout the tournament. Jos Buttler has been incredible for them and Rajasthan has world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal," he stated.

On being asked about how is head coach Ricky Ponting inspiring the team, Watson concluded by expressing, "Ricky has always asked the players to learn from their last game, learn about the little things that they can improve on individually, and then, just move forward on to the next game. The most important thing is that the players need to keep learning."