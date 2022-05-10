Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    Delhi Capitals are struggling for a playoffs berth in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed the biggest challenge faced by DC this season.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    It has not been an impressive outing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Although it is placed fifth in the points table and remains in playoffs contention, it is in a tight race with seven other teams. As it prepares to take on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 58 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, assistant coach Shane Watson has spoken about the biggest challenge faced by DC in IPL 2022.

    Ahead of the match, Watson told DC that consistency has been the biggest issue with DC more than the execution. "Our biggest challenge this season has been our execution. We have executed our plans in all three departments at times, but we've not been able to be consistent. The players have been working hard to find a way to be consistent, and hopefully, we can execute our plans over the last three games," he said.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "Our last match against CSK certainly wasn't our best game. CSK batted incredibly well to be able to get the total that they did. We were a little bit off with our execution with the ball. And, we just had one of those days with the bat when things didn't go our way," added Watson.

    Speaking about the upcoming game against RR, Watson considered that RR will be a tough opponent since it is playing some uniform cricket. "The Rajasthan Royals have been playing well and they have been consistent throughout the tournament. Jos Buttler has been incredible for them and Rajasthan has world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal," he stated.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - ON CRICKETER RISHABH PANT, ROVMAN POWELL DISCLOSES CARIBBEAN SECRET

    On being asked about how is head coach Ricky Ponting inspiring the team, Watson concluded by expressing, "Ricky has always asked the players to learn from their last game, learn about the little things that they can improve on individually, and then, just move forward on to the next game. The most important thing is that the players need to keep learning."

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: On cricketer Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell discloses Caribbean secret

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Twitter erupts as Devon Conway-powered all-round Chennai Super Kings annihilates Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Twitter erupts as Conway-powered all-round Chennai annihilates Delhi

    Recent Stories

    India has given 3 and a half billion dollars in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    3.5 billion dollars and counting: India helping crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise - gps

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

    Monkeypox Know early symptoms how is it spread other details gcw

    Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income RBA

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon