IPL 2022: Schedule, venues, match timings, where to watch

The IPL 2022 is set to get underway from Saturday. Check out the match schedule, along with venues, match timings and where you can watch it.

It is that time of the year when the cricketing world, especially India, is gripped in the Twenty20 (T20) fever. The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from Saturday, while it would be the 15th edition of the profitable domestic T20 tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the four-time defending champion and will get the action underway from Saturday, while you can check out the match schedule, along with venues, match timings and where to watch details below.

Tournament details

Date: March 26 - May 29

Venues: Mumbai (3) and Pune (1)

Timings: 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE