Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Schedule, venues, match timings, where to watch

    The IPL 2022 is set to get underway from Saturday. Check out the match schedule, along with venues, match timings and where you can watch it.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Schedule/fixtures, venues, match timings, where to watch-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    It is that time of the year when the cricketing world, especially India, is gripped in the Twenty20 (T20) fever. The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from Saturday, while it would be the 15th edition of the profitable domestic T20 tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the four-time defending champion and will get the action underway from Saturday, while you can check out the match schedule, along with venues, match timings and where to watch details below.

    Tournament details
    Date:     March 26 - May 29
    Venues: Mumbai (3) and Pune (1)
    Timings: 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Match No Match Date Time (IST) Venue
    1 CSK vs KKR March 26, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    2 DC vs MI March 27, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    3 PBKS vs RCB March 27, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    4 GT vs LSG March 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    5 SRH vs RR March 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    6 RCB vs KKR March 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    7 LSG vs CSK March 31, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    8 KKR vs PBKS April 1, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    9 MI vs RR April 2, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    10 GT vs DC April 2, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    11 CSK vs PBKS April 3, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    12 SRH vs LSG April 4, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    13 RR vs RCB April 5, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    14 KKR vs MI April 6, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    15 LSG vs DC April 7, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    16 PBKS vs GT April 8, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    17 CSK vs SRH April 9, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    18 RCB vs MI April 9, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    19 KKR vs DC April 10, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    20 RR vs LSG April 10, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    21 SRH vs GT April 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    22 CSK vs RCB April 12, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    23 MI vs PBKS April 13, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    24 RR vs GT April 14, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    25 SRH vs KKR April 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    26 MI vs LSG April 16, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    27 DC vs RCB April 16, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    28 PBKS vs SRH April 17, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    29 GT vs CSK April 17, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    30 RR vs KKR April 18, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    31 LSG vs RCB April 19, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    32 DC vs PBKS April 20, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    33 MI vs CSK April 21, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    34 DC vs RR April 22, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    35 KKR vs GJ April 23, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    36 RCB vs SRH April 23, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    37 LSG vs MI April 24, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    38 PBKS vs CSK April 25, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    39 RCB vs RR April 26, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    40 GT vs SRH April 27, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    41 DC vs KKR April 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    42 PBKS vs LSG April 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    43 GT vs RCB April 30, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    44 RR vs MI April 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    45 DC vs LSG May 1, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    46 SRH vs CSK May 1, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    47 KKR vs RR May 2, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    48 GT vs PBKS May 3, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    49 RCB vs CSK May 4, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    50 DC vs SRH May 5, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    51 GT vs MI May 6, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    52 PBKS vs RR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    53 LSG vs KKR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    54 SRH vs RCB May 8, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    55 CSK vs DC May 8, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    56 MI vs KKR May 9, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    57 LSG vs GT May 10, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    58 RR vs DC May 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    59 CSK vs MI May 12, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    60 RCB vs PBKS May 13, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    61 KKR vs SRH May 14, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
    62 CSK vs GT May 15, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    63 LSG vs RR May 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    64 PBKS vs DC May 16, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    65 MI vs SRH May 17, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    66 KKR vs LSG May 18, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
    67 RCB vs GT May 19, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    68 RR vs CSK May 20, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
    69 MI vs DC May 21, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    70 SRH vs PBKS May 22, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
    71 QUALIFIER 1 TBA 7:30 PM TBA
    72 ELIMINATOR TBA 7:30 PM TBA
    73 QUALIFIER 2 TBA 7:30 PM TBA
    74 FINAL May 29, 2022 7:30 PM TBA
    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians MI bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem Aava De-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    IPL 2022: When CSK icon Dhoni pulled 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter snt

    IPL 2022: When Dhoni pulled CSK's new captain 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain snt

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

    IPL 2022 Suresh Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja questioned for not thanking MS Dhoni snt

    IPL 2022: Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja; questioned for not thanking Dhoni

    Recent Stories

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi to interact on April 1 to give exam career related tips gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report - ADT

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament all you need to know about it gcw

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament, all you need to know about it

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals RR players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals players to watch

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon