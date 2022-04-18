Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match Prediction: Rajasthan-Kolkata aim to get back to winning ways

    On Monday, Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It takes place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Both teams will be desperate to get back to winning ways as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    RR has played five matches, winning three and losing a couple, while it lost its last game to the new team Gujarat Titans (GT). As for KKR, it has played six, winning and losing three each, while it ended up losing its last match to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    RR is dominated by its bowling. Nevertheless, although its batting might look weak, given the talent it possesses, it isn't wimpy. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult are the stars to watch out.

    As for KKR, it is well balanced. While its bowling has been its strength, considering the all-round options, its batting can be regarded as equally dangerous. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins could steal the spotlight.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the teams has any injury concerns. In 25 meetings between the two to date, KKR leads 13-11, while in 19 meetings in India, both have won nine apiece. Their only clash at Brabourne saw RR winning it.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be slightly hot, with the temperature expected to be around 27-32 degrees and 64% humidity. The track will be on the scoring side. But, with the heavy dew factor coming in, the team winning the toss will crave to bowl first.

    Probable XI
    RR:     Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Shreyas, Hetmyer, Rana - Shreyas will rule at number three, while Hetmyer and Rana will dominate in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson - Both will be the perfect openers in this team, while Buttler's viscosity makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Russell (vc), Parag - While Russell will be making an all-round impact, Parag has been setting an example with the bat and fielding skills. Russell's trustworthiness makes him Buttler's deputy.
    Bowlers: Umesh, Narine, Chahal, Boult - Narine and Chahal are no-brainers here for their persuasiveness with their spin, while Umesh and Boult have been deadly with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 18, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: KKR wins due to better team composition

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
