IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: All-round Hyderabad sinks Punjab, social media enters celebration mode

It was an all-round performance from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, SRH secured a seven-wicket win. While it was SRH's third win in a row, social media entered the celebration mode.

Winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson put PBKS to bat, as it was off to a disturbing start, losing a couple by the fifth over of the powerplay, with 33 runs on the board, while it was down to 61/4 by the eighth. Nevertheless, Liam Livingstone (60) and Shahrukh Khan (26) put on a crucial 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the latter fell to seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th. At this time, Livingstone scored his fourth IPL half-century before being dismissed by the same man in the 19th, at 151.

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs SRH - Match 28

The final over saw a high drama, as pacer Umran Malik claimed three and inflicted a run-out. Eventually, it turned out to be a maiden over, as SRH was bundled for 151. For PBKS, Malik claimed four, while Bhuvneshwar claimed three and was the most economical from his side.

In reply, SRH lost Williamson (3) early, in the fourth over of the PP, to pacer Kagiso Rabada, at 14. However, fellow opener Abhishek Sharma (31) and Rahul Tripathi (34) added 48 for the second wicket to keep SRH well within the chase. While leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back the latter in the ninth, the former fell to the same man in the 11th, at 77.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Eventually, Aiden Markram (41*) and Nicholas Pooran (25*) took control of the rest of the innings for the chase and comfortably saw things through, with SRH winning by seven wickets and seven balls to spare. For PBKS, Chahar claimed a couple and was the most economical one from his side.

Brief scores: PBKS 151 (Livingstone- 60; Malik- 4/28, Bhuvneshwar- 3/22) vs SRH 152/3 in 18.5 overs (Abhishek- 31, Tripathi- 34, Markram- 41, Pooran- 35; Chahar- 2/28) by seven wickets.