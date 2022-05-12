Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest

    On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to number three against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. He displayed a unique batting stance that triggered a meme fest.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 12, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    It was a top performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, DC registered a convincing eight-wicket win. However, RR all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin drew attention by being promoted to number three. What even got the fans talking is one of his batting stances, where he was seen bending too low to the ground. Nevertheless, it triggered a meme fest on social media, as fans gave their version, explanation and name for the stance.

    Ashwin's promotion to number three worked, as he slammed a 38-ball 50, including four fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 131.57. While he smashed most of the bowlers, including pacer Shardul Thakur, his batting stance against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav had the fans talking. He stooped low to the ground, with his bat nearly sleeping on the pitch, while it could have been possible that he wanted to disturb Kuldeep off his concentration.

    Among one of the memes shared by fans across social media, it read, “We have an answer to Kedar Jadhav’s floor bowling.” Ashwin has time and again invented some unique kinds of stuff on the field that have become talking points. In IPL 2019, his infamous Mankad run-out of Jos Buttler drew widespread debate before the International Cricket Council (ICC) placed the form of the dismissal within the team's right spirit.

    In the meantime, speaking on his promotion and batting form, Ashwin said, "I was in good batting rhythm before the start of the season. I worked a little bit on my batting, like trying to transfer my body weight forward and made a little switch on my technique. Pretty good feel about the knock, but it didn't come at a winning cause."

