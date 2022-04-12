IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match Prediction: Can Chennai end its winless streak against a spirited Bangalore?

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of IPL 2022. As CSK looks to end its winless streak, here is the match preview and prediction.

Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On Tuesday, the game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As CSK is looking to end its winless streak, we present the match preview, along with the predicted match-winner.

Current form

CSK is winless in the four matches it has played so far. Its last defeat came to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. On the other hand, RCB has played four matches, winning three and losing one, while it won its previous game against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets. Thus, the momentum is clearly with RCB here.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

CSK has a bowling-heavy side. However, it is the same department that has fared poorly. It also possesses some good batters, making it a top side. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni are the best players from the side to be looked out for.

In contrast, RCB has a lot of batters, while its bowling appears attractive too, as the ones in the department are talented enough to upset the opposition. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will rule the match.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While RCB remains injury-free, CSK will miss the services of pacer Deepak Chahar due to a side strain. In 29 meetings between the two, CSK leads 18-9, while in 28 IPL meetings, CSK has a lead of 17-9. In India, of the 22 clashes between the two, CSK leads 15-6, while in Navi Mumbai, they would be having their first encounter.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Navi Mumbai will be hot, with expected temperatures of around 27-38 degrees and 44% humidity. The pitch will remain slow, with a competitive score of about 150-160 to be expected, while dew will play a factor, forcing the side winning the toss to chase.

Probable XI

CSK: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Kohli, du Plessis, Dube - Uthappa and du Plessis will give the perfect start, followed by Kohli's brilliance at number three, while Dube consolidates in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Dhoni, Karthik, Rawat - While Karthik and Rawat have shown remarkable strength of late, Dhoni has also been decent with the bat and can be the finisher.

All-rounders: Hasaranga (c) - He has been heavily impactful with his spin bowling, making him a no-brainer here and the skipper.

Bowlers: Bravo, Harshal (vc), Deep - The trio has made a heavy impacts with the pace, while Harshal's effectiveness makes him Hasaranga's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 12, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins due to historical advantage; toss might play a crucial factor