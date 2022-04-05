IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is yet to mesmerise his fans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he did last year. However, on social media, Iyer has triggered a massive buzz after the all-rounder commented on Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar's recent picture.

Iyer, who was not popular among cricket fans, became a sensation in IPL 2021 and saw the 27-year-old earn fame in a very short span of time. The all-rounder went on to make his debut for Team India, also following his stunning IPL show. While fans wait to see similar sparks of brilliance in the 15th edition of the T20 league, a comment on Instagram has left them buzzing.

Also read: IPL 2022: What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

On a picture shared by Priyanka Jawalkar on the photo-blogging platform, Venkatesh Iyer commented, 'Cute', to which the actress replied, 'Who? You?'. This flirtatious interaction between the two has got several fans wondering if something is brewing between the two.

One user tagged the KKR star and commented, "bhabhi, Bhabhi, Bhabhi🥳🥳💜💜💜📢📢📢", while another user stated, "Bhai kal me match me 50/100 ana chahiye izzat ka sawal hai 🔥"

With two victories from three games, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team have had a positive start to their IPL campaign this season. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the 2-time champions have already defeated Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings while suffering their only loss so far at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Also read: IPL 2022: Is Shreyas Iyer a good captain? 7 statements from KKR skipper after RCB loss that prove so

Venkatesh Iyer has not yet had the sort of start he would've liked to, with the all-rounder scoring 16, 10 and 3 in the first three matches for the franchise. He would surely be looking forwarding changing gears to bring his form back on track soon.

KKR is next set to take on record champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in their 4th match of the IPL 2022 season.