    IPL 2022, PBKS vs MI: Umpiring in question again as Dhawan survives controversial lbw call

    Punjab Kings is facing off against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Shikhar Dhawan survived a close leg-before call controversially, as fans questioned the IPL umpiring again.

    Pune, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 9:18 PM IST

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is facing off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, opener Shikhar Dhawan of PBKs survived a close leg-before call controversially. As a result, fans questioned the IPL umpiring yet again.

    During the 16th over, a delivery from pacer Tymal Mills struck Dhawan in front of the pads and looked plum. Although the on-field umpire decided against giving it out, MI reviewed it. While it looked from the front-on spin vision angle that Dhawan had an inside edge, the side-on angle and UltraEdge gave a hint that the ball might have brushed the pad.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs MI (MATCH 23)

    Yet, the third umpire went ahead with the on-field umpire's call and upheld the not-out decision. Immediately, the MI players looked confused, while skipper Rohit Sharma too had a light chat with the on-field umpire before moving on with a smile on his face. Nevertheless, the fans were not ready to buy it, as they recalled a similar couple of such instances of poor umpiring in IPL 2022.

    Dhawan was dismissed in the following over to pacer Basil Thampi after being caught by Kieron Pollard. He scored 70 off 50 deliveries and slammed five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140.00. It happened to be his 46th IPL half-century. In the meantime, PBKS has done good and handed a stern target of 199 to MI.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
