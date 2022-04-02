"𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴" - Tambe after watching his biopic

Pravin Tambe is the oldest IPL debutant at 41. After watching his recent biopic, he has emotionally urged all to not give up on their dreams.

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is no less than an inspiration for all the cricketers. He is famous for being the oldest cricketer to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2013, he was roped in by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and made his debut at 41.

Since then, Tambe has played for three IPL franchises, including Gujarat Lions (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). While he was also roped in by former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020, he failed to participate following a dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He later played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

A biopic on his life, titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', was released on Friday, on Dinsey+ Hotstar, with Shreyas Talpade playing his lead role. Tambe himself recently watched the movies alongside KKR during the ongoing edition of the IPL. After watching the film, he got emotional and asked all the budding cricketers to never give up on their dreams.

"Just never give up on your dreams. Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true. Lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know, and hopefully, it will make them think that one should never give up," Tambe said in a video shared by KKR on its social media handles.

Later, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer added, "We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end." While Tambe never played professional cricket before making his IPL debut, he even claimed a hat-trick against KKR in IPL 2014.