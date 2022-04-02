Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴" - Tambe after watching his biopic

    Pravin Tambe is the oldest IPL debutant at 41. After watching his recent biopic, he has emotionally urged all to not give up on their dreams.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Never give up on your dreams - Emotional Pravin Tambe after watching his biopic with Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Veteran Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is no less than an inspiration for all the cricketers. He is famous for being the oldest cricketer to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2013, he was roped in by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and made his debut at 41.

    Since then, Tambe has played for three IPL franchises, including Gujarat Lions (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). While he was also roped in by former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020, he failed to participate following a dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He later played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    A biopic on his life, titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', was released on Friday, on Dinsey+ Hotstar, with Shreyas Talpade playing his lead role. Tambe himself recently watched the movies alongside KKR during the ongoing edition of the IPL. After watching the film, he got emotional and asked all the budding cricketers to never give up on their dreams.

    "Just never give up on your dreams. Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true. Lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know, and hopefully, it will make them think that one should never give up," Tambe said in a video shared by KKR on its social media handles.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - RAVI SHASTRI FINDS A DISTINCT SIMILARITY BETWEEN RISHABH PANT AND MS DHONI

    Later, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer added, "We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end." While Tambe never played professional cricket before making his IPL debut, he even claimed a hat-trick against KKR in IPL 2014.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Sehwag likens Wrestlemania and 'Russell Mania' with hilarious meme after KKR beat PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

    on this day 'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history snt

    'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs DC gujarat-delhi Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs RR mumbai-rajasthan prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR prediction: Can Mumbai regain winning ways against resilient Rajasthan?

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League: All is not well between Salah and Mane? Liverpool boss jurgen klopp responds snt

    Premier League: All is not well between Salah and Mane? Liverpool boss responds

    After Sunny Leone Rajkummar Rao falls prey to pan card misuse drb

    After Sunny Leone, Rajkummar Rao falls prey to pan card ‘misuse’

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri finds a distinct similarity between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri finds a distinct similarity between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

    Frog and snake's fight will teach you a lesson for life; watch - gps

    'Never give up': A frog and snake’s flight will teach you a lesson for life; watch

    India firm companion in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity, development: PM Modi-Deuba meet-dnm

    India firm companion in Nepal’s journey of peace, prosperity, development: PM Modi-Deuba meet

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon