Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene calls for 3rd-umpire intervention for waist-height no-balls

    Delhi Capitals was denied a waist-height no-ball against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene has called for third-umpire intervention for the same.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene calls for 3rd-umpire intervention for waist-height no-balls-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a controversy last week when Delhi Capitals (DC) was denied a waist-height no-ball against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It led to a drama, with DC skipper Rishabh Pant calling off his batters while batting coach Pravin Amre ran onto the field to confront the umpires. Meanwhile, the head coach of record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene, has vouched for the third-umpire intervention into the same.

    Although the match continued, DC eventually lost the game by 15 runs. Meanwhile, most critics and experts slammed Pant for his unprofessional conduct, including DC assistant coach Shane Watson. Later, Pant and Amre were fined for their poor conduct, while the latter received a one-match ban. Head coach Ricky Ponting was absent, as he was isolated after a family member of his tested COVID positive.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Speaking to The ICC Review, Jayawardene said, "Probably, the umpires did get it wrong, but the rules say that you can't go to the third umpire or check on those things. It is something, I think, in the future, we need to look at: Whether the option for the third umpire to come on the field, on to the main umpires and inform them that it's a delivery you should check."

    "But, the spirit of the game, and to see things moving forward, it's never an option for any coach or player to come on to the field. We are allowed during the strategic time-out to come out in IPL, and that should be the only time the coaches or anyone else should be allowed," he added.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Jayawardene was also not in favour of Pant's conduct and was disappointed to see how things transpired. However, he felt that all got carried away with emotions since DC had a fair chance to win the tie, and the no-ball would have made things even more enjoyable. He also stated that he informed the MI dressing room after the incident that everything happens in the dugout, and nothing boils onto the field in a similar situation.

    "That's not the way things should be, but I'm sure Rishabh and Pravin would regret what happened. And Rishabh, in his interview, rightly said that it was because of the emotions how it happened. We need to benefit from the doubt and move on," he concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket-ayh

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Recent Stories

    Ferrero Kinder chocolate made in Belgium triggers global health alert

    Chocolate made in Belgium factory triggers global health alert

    Irregular periods? Include these foods in your diet to overcome the condition - adt

    Irregular periods? Include these foods in your diet to overcome the condition

    tennis Two wonders captured in one frame: Federer's 'sunrise at Lake Malawi' enchants fans snt

    Two wonders captured in one frame: Federer's 'sunrise at Lake Malawi' enchants fans

    Air India seeks approval from CCI as it plans to acquire AirAsia India gcw

    Air India seeks approval from CCI as it plans to acquire AirAsia India

    CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations - adt

    CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon