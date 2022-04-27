IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene calls for 3rd-umpire intervention for waist-height no-balls

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a controversy last week when Delhi Capitals (DC) was denied a waist-height no-ball against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It led to a drama, with DC skipper Rishabh Pant calling off his batters while batting coach Pravin Amre ran onto the field to confront the umpires. Meanwhile, the head coach of record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene, has vouched for the third-umpire intervention into the same.

Although the match continued, DC eventually lost the game by 15 runs. Meanwhile, most critics and experts slammed Pant for his unprofessional conduct, including DC assistant coach Shane Watson. Later, Pant and Amre were fined for their poor conduct, while the latter received a one-match ban. Head coach Ricky Ponting was absent, as he was isolated after a family member of his tested COVID positive.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking to The ICC Review, Jayawardene said, "Probably, the umpires did get it wrong, but the rules say that you can't go to the third umpire or check on those things. It is something, I think, in the future, we need to look at: Whether the option for the third umpire to come on the field, on to the main umpires and inform them that it's a delivery you should check."

"But, the spirit of the game, and to see things moving forward, it's never an option for any coach or player to come on to the field. We are allowed during the strategic time-out to come out in IPL, and that should be the only time the coaches or anyone else should be allowed," he added.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

Jayawardene was also not in favour of Pant's conduct and was disappointed to see how things transpired. However, he felt that all got carried away with emotions since DC had a fair chance to win the tie, and the no-ball would have made things even more enjoyable. He also stated that he informed the MI dressing room after the incident that everything happens in the dugout, and nothing boils onto the field in a similar situation.

"That's not the way things should be, but I'm sure Rishabh and Pravin would regret what happened. And Rishabh, in his interview, rightly said that it was because of the emotions how it happened. We need to benefit from the doubt and move on," he concluded.