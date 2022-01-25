  • Facebook
    Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Gautam Gambhir mentors the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. He has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms.

    Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild symptoms and has entered into isolation. He has also requested his close contacts to get tested for the same. He was roped in as the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) mentor.

    Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe". He had been giving daily interviews of late as the mentor for LSG, as the build-up to IPL 2022 and the mega auction next month is underway.\

    The name of the Lucknow IPL team was announced by its owner RP Sanjiv Goenka on Monday. The name is similar to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), which he also owned between IPL 2016-17. LSG happens to be the most expensive IPL team to date, having bid for ₹7,090 crore, alongside Ahmedabad for ₹5,625, owned by CVC Capitals.

    Gambhir had been associated with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. However, his immense success came with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the skipper for seven seasons and leading the side to its only twin IPL title success in 2012 and 2014. His final season was with DC in IPL 2018 before calling time on his decorated IPL career.

